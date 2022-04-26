James Madison softball standout Lauren Bernett dies at 20

Placeholder while article actions load

James Madison softball standout Lauren Bernett has died, the university announced Tuesday. The school did not immediately provide details about the cause or circumstances of the 20-year-old’s death. “Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes,” JMU President Jonathan Alger and Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said in a joint statement.

The JMU family is devastated to have lost one of our own.



All our love and support are with Lauren’s family, her @JMUSoftball community and all those who knew her.



📰 | https://t.co/TbZJT55w0a pic.twitter.com/v30oHMOyZO — James Madison Athletics (@JMUSports) April 26, 2022

They noted that Bernett, a sophomore catcher, was a “key member” of the Dukes’ improbable run last year at the Women’s College World Series. JMU became the first unseeded program in the history of the tournament to reach the national semifinals.

That team’s leader, starting pitcher Odicci Alexander, shared a photo online Tuesday of herself shaking the hand of Bernett, her battery-mate, during the Women’s College World Series. After tweeting “Love you LB,” with a breaking-heart emoji, Alexander added, “You really never know what someone is going through.”

Bernett had been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week on Monday. The conference cited her .788 batting average, with seven RBI and four runs scored, in a weekend sweep of Drexel.

The Dukes’ doubleheader against Longwood scheduled for Wednesday was canceled. In its announcement, JMU shared contact information for its counseling center and for other personal crisis and mental health resources.

“College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family,” Alger and Bourne said in their statement. “We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly.

“Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.”

An incredibly sad and emotional scene this afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park where members of the #JMU community set up a memorial for Lauren Bernett



(Video via @WHSVPeri)https://t.co/bWXNVwxyau pic.twitter.com/GT824IxQk5 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) April 26, 2022

Officials with the Harrisonburg (Va.) Police Department and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to Harrisonburg station WHSV, Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that his office was investigating the death.

Bernett was a Pennsylvania native whose mother, per her JMU team bio, played softball at Washington and Jefferson College. A coach with Bernett’s youth travel squad described her as “a role model for kids in our organization.”

“Aside from being a great player, she was a fantastic person,” the coach, Team Pennsylvania Fastpitch President Richele Hall, said by phone Tuesday. Hall, who said she coached Bernett throughout the catcher’s high school years, added that Bernett was “passionate” about eventually becoming a veterinarian.

“She was more than a ballplayer,” said Hall, who spoke with great emotion. “She would do anything for anyone.”

Another coach with that travel team, Kara Sroka, said via email that Bernett was “humble, yet fierce between the lines, and the teammate you love to have.”

A JMU pitcher, Alissa Humphrey, shared footage from Sunday of her relief work to close out a victory over Drexel. Bernett was behind the plate.

“Last pitch to my best friend,” Humphrey said on Twitter. “This one really hurts.”

