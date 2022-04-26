Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk on Alex Ovechkin breaking his age-old record

Placeholder while article actions load

Johnny Bucyk retired in 1978 as the Boston Bruins’ all-time leader in goals, assists, points and games. The Hockey Hall of Fame inductee also had the distinction of being the oldest NHL player to score at least 50 goals in a season, after notching 51 as a 35-year-old in 1970-71, until 36-year-old Capitals captain and fellow left winger Alex Ovechkin surpassed him last week.

“Congratulations to him for doing it, but people didn’t talk about that record too often,” Bucyk, who will turn 87 in May, said in a telephone interview. “I was just happy that I was able to do it. He’s done it, so now I don’t have to worry about it anymore. Records are made to be broken.”

While Ovechkin, who left Sunday’s game with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, has scored at least 50 goals in a season a record-tying nine times, the 1970-71 season was the only time Bucyk eclipsed the mark. The man nicknamed “Chief,” a consistent 20- to 30-goal scorer for most of his 21 seasons with the Bruins, scored a then-career-high 31 goals during the 1969-70 season, which culminated in Boston’s first Stanley Cup since 1941.

Despite arriving at training camp a week late in 1970 with 25 stitches in his knee as the result of an August boating mishap, Bucyk opened the season on fire. He scored 10 goals in the Bruins’ first 13 games, established a career high by early February and finished the season with 51.

“I found myself in front of the net all the time,” Bucyk said when asked to explain his scoring outburst. “My teammates really helped me a lot. I wasn’t trying to get 50 goals, I was just in that position. We moved the puck around so well, and bingo, those things happen. It’s nice for it to happen once a lifetime.”

Bucyk said it was especially nice to record his 50th goal at Detroit in an 11-4 rout of the Red Wings, the team that traded him in 1957 to the Bruins for Terry Sawchuk. Bucyk is going on 65 years with the Bruins’ organization, having served as a broadcaster, traveling secretary and ambassador since retiring as a player, and he considers the trade the best thing that happened to him in his hockey career.

The last time Bucyk recalls his status as the NHL’s oldest 50-goal scorer being referenced so often was in 1996, when the New York Rangers’ Mark Messier made a bid to become the second 35-year-old in the club before finishing the season with 47. Bucyk, who still holds the Bruins’ record for goals, isn’t bothered that Ovechkin has since knocked him from the top of the list.

“He’s a great player, and he’s a lot of fun to watch,” Bucyk said as he prepared to watch the Bruins host the Rangers at TD Garden. “He’s got one heck of a shot, and he’s very strong. … When Washington comes here, I watch him more than anyone else. I met him once and had him sign a poster for me.”

Ovechkin is 115 goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career record of 894. Bucyk, who scored 193 of his 556 career goals after turning 36, likes Ovechkin’s chances of catching the Great One, if he can stay healthy.

“He’s very strong, but injuries could be a factor,” Bucyk said. “Myself, I never missed too many games. I was also very strong and heavy boned.”

