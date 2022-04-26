Landon’s Charlie Bundy chips his way to IAC golf crown; Georgetown Prep takes team title

Placeholder while article actions load

When Landon senior Charlie Bundy chipped the ball into the 17th hole at Worthington Manor for a birdie during the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday, a spectating father of one of the St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes players in his group let out a scream of excitement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bundy’s performance was that good — to be appreciated by anyone watching, no matter their allegiance. With consistent shots across the board, and that key chip proving pivotal, the William & Mary commit finished 4-under-par 68 to win the individual IAC title.

“That was one of my goals coming into the year, and I’m happy to get it done,” said Bundy, who prevailed on an occasionally rainy afternoon that featured a shotgun start. “As a group, we’re as good as we’ve ever been, even if we didn’t win.”

Bundy and the Bears placed third in the team competition, 10 strokes behind Georgetown Prep, which won its fourth consecutive title. St. Albans finished in second place, two strokes ahead of Landon.

The Little Hoyas had five of their six competitors qualify for all-IAC honors, awarded to the top 10 performers — Thomas Chalfant, Teddy Seitz, Alexander Maloy, Ruá Kimotho and Peter Barros.

Georgetown Prep’s win is the 25th IAC title for Robert Barry, who has been the team’s coach since 1984.

“Every group is different," Barry said. "The chemistry is different; the leadership is different; the attitudes on the bus rides are different; the attitudes after matches are different. I treat every win as an individual win rather than the cumulative.”

Barry even had to use his experience to play referee at the end of the tournament. As he verified scorecards, he realized there were two from the fourth group — consisting of Landon and St. Albans players — that did not match. To solve the matter, he had each of the boys go hole by hole through their play and he recorded the scores to come to a conclusion, one that found Landon’s cumulative score correct.

Landon junior Charlie Lynn tied with Grant Lester and Oliver Wang of St. Albans for second place with scores of 69.

While Bundy flashed with spectacular shots throughout the event, the highlight of the day was from Jake Roth, a senior at Bullis who went out with the first threesome. He made an albatross — getting the ball in the hole in two strokes on a par 5 — on the 18th hole. The Lehigh commit shot even par, 72.

