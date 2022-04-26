The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Nationals, Orioles announcers will travel with teams as MASN reverses course

By Ben Strauss
Today at 11:48 a.m. EDT
Announcers for the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles had been calling road games from their hometowns. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network announced Tuesday that broadcasters for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals would begin traveling this week to call road games, a departure from the network’s early-season remote broadcasts.

The Post reported last week on some of the problems with those broadcasts, from technical difficulties to commentary that lagged behind video feeds. MASN was an outlier, as nearly all other local baseball networks had returned their announcers to the road after mostly grounding them for the past two seasons because of covid-19.

MASN spokesman Todd Webster issued a statement to The Post last week that said technological advances made by necessity during the pandemic allowed productions to go remote, and the network was continuing those protocols this season. On Tuesday, Webster said Orioles broadcasters will be in New York on Friday and Nationals broadcasters will travel to San Francisco this weekend.

The news was cheered by Nationals play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter, who will now travel with color analyst Kevin Frandsen.

“Nats fans, it’s great that Kevin, and I are now traveling,” Carpenter tweeted. “I’m happier for you! You all deserve a first class telecast and that’s our goal.”

The news was first reported by Roch Kubatko, a reporter for MASNsports.com.

