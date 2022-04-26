Nationals, Orioles announcers will travel with teams as MASN reverses course

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network announced Tuesday that broadcasters for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals would begin traveling this week to call road games, a departure from the network’s early-season remote broadcasts.

The Post reported last week on some of the problems with those broadcasts, from technical difficulties to commentary that lagged behind video feeds. MASN was an outlier, as nearly all other local baseball networks had returned their announcers to the road after mostly grounding them for the past two seasons because of covid-19.