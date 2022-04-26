Nationals, Orioles announcers will travel with teams as MASN reverses course

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network announced Tuesday that broadcasters for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals would begin traveling this week to call road games, a departure from the network’s early-season remote broadcasts.
MASN spokesman Todd Webster issued a statement to The Post last week that said technological advances made by necessity during the pandemic allowed productions to go remote, and the network was continuing those protocols this season. On Tuesday, Webster said Orioles broadcasters will be in New York on Friday and Nationals broadcasters will travel to San Francisco this weekend.
The news was cheered by Nationals play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter, who will now travel with color analyst Kevin Frandsen.
“Nats fans, it’s great that Kevin, and I are now traveling,” Carpenter tweeted. “I’m happier for you! You all deserve a first class telecast and that’s our goal.”
The news was first reported by Roch Kubatko, a reporter for MASNsports.com.
