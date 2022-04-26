The Nationals find a new way to fall short as their skid hits six

Placeholder while article actions load

What’s a reasonable expectation when a team starts an inning with a walk, a strikeout, a walk and three consecutive singles? Two runs? A good chance for three? At the least, the rally stretching past those six hitters and to a seventh, then an eighth and maybe even a ninth? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Now allow the Washington Nationals to introduce you to unreasonable.

On Tuesday night, in a 5-2 loss to the visiting Miami Marlins, they began the fourth with a walk, a strikeout, a walk and three consecutive singles and somehow recorded three outs and just one run. There was promise when Yadiel Hernandez drove in Juan Soto with a hit off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Yet Washington lost steam, and lost steam quickly, with a pair of mistakes on the base paths.

First, on a single to center by Keibert Ruiz, third base coach Gary DiSarcina waved Josh Bell home. The slow-footed first baseman — who has, in recent days, dealt with right hamstring tightness and a sore left knee — was thrown out by a good margin. And three pitches later, once Maikel Franco bounced a hit to right, Hernandez ran straight past DiSarcina’s stop sign and was mowed down on a closer play.

The Nationals challenged. The call stood. Hernandez echoed his manager, Dave Martinez, by saying he saw DiSarcina’s signal too late and was already committed to chugging home. Bell told reporters he liked the aggressive send and he shouldn’t be treated as though he’s slowed by minor injuries. But the Nationals’ offense, which ranks in the bottom 10 in most major categories across the sport, has been too spotty to err in the act of running from one base to the next. Doing so Tuesday helped shepherd them to their sixth straight loss.

“Well, I saw what DiSarcina saw,” Martinez said. “The guy hadn’t even reached the ball yet by the time [Bell] got past third base. ... Josh is not running well. But I saw exactly what he saw. I thought for sure he was going to make it or he wouldn’t throw the ball, but he threw the ball and made a good throw, too. And then the other one, [Hernandez] ran through the stop sign.”

Was that extra deflating given the club’s lack of production in the past week?

“It’s frustrating,” Martinez answered. “But also, too, we got to try to score runs. We’re not scoring many runs.”

How did Josiah Gray fare? As many of his starts have gone for Washington (6-13), Gray was sharp aside from a consequential lapse of command in the middle innings and a shaky ending. He fired 23 of his first 27 pitches for strikes. That amounted to two scoreless innings and four strikeouts (all with his slider or curveball). But in the fourth, as his strikeouts climbed to 10 for the second time in his career, Gray lost his control and paid for it.

Under a passing shower, he started the inning with a five-pitch walk to Jesús Sánchez. After that, Gray struck out Avisaíl García with a fastball, yielded a single to Garrett Cooper and hung a first-pitch slider to Joey Wendle, who smacked it for a three-run homer to right-center. Gray recovered enough to nearly complete six innings for the first time this year. But his defense — namely shortstop Alcides Escobar — kept him from getting there.

With two on and two down in the sixth, catcher Jacob Stallings poked a soft, 79-mph liner toward Escobar, who seemed to mistime his jump and couldn’t haul it in. The ball nicked his glove and rolled into left field for a single, allowing Cooper, who had doubled, to score for Miami (8-8).

Gray was hooked right then, his final line stained with seven hits, four earned runs and three walks. He logged a season-high 98 pitches.

“One bad pitch to Wendle there,” Gray said. “I’ve got to get that slider down. But for the most part, I thought I was in command of the game, in command of my fastball, my breaking balls, and definitely a lot of positives.”

Did the offense make any other noise? The Nationals put a runner on in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth. They did not break through until Bell singled in Soto in the eighth. Soto and Bell got the best of lefty Richard Bleier, with Soto doubling off the wall in center and Bell roping his hit up the middle. Beyond that, Washington mostly wilted against Alcantara (six innings, one run) and Miami’s bullpen. Nelson Cruz, signed to protect Soto, logged a leadoff single in the sixth but was retired in his other three plate appearances. The designated hitter’s on-base-plus-slugging percentage dipped to .521.

How long will Dee Strange-Gordon’s rehab assignment last? As of Tuesday afternoon, Martinez didn’t have a definitive answer. Strange-Gordon, who has been sidelined since April 15 with an undisclosed illness, played shortstop for Class AAA Rochester as the Nationals faced the Marlins. Batting leadoff against Syracuse, he walked, struck out and scored twice, then was lifted for a defensive substitute.

Strange-Gordon, 34, took grounders at Nationals Park on Monday and became tired quickly, Martinez said. Everything about his injured list stint — from the lack of an official designation to how Martinez has danced around questions about his status — has mirrored how the club dealt with players who tested positive for the coronavirus during the past two seasons.

