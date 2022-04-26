What questions do you have about the NFL draft? Ask The Post.

I’m old enough to remember when the NFL draft wasn’t one of the three or four most hyped sporting events on the calendar. Yes, that’s old.

I apologize in advance for not getting totally absorbed in the months of run-up to what will be a three-day event that begins Thursday. But even if you avoid all the pre-draft noise, the importance of the event is both undeniable and enormous — not as a television or cultural occasion, but for the fate of teams. Draft well, and you have good, young, cheap players as a base of your franchise with the financial flexibility to pay stars more. Draft poorly, and, well ... you’re the Washington Commanders.