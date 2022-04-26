The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Sports

What questions do you have about the NFL draft? Ask The Post.

By Barry Svrluga
, 
Adam Kilgore
and 
Sam Fortier
 
April 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
By Barry Svrluga
, 
Adam Kilgore
and 
Sam Fortier
 
April 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is expected to go in the first round of the NFL draft. (Darron Cummings/AP)
Placeholder while article actions load

I’m old enough to remember when the NFL draft wasn’t one of the three or four most hyped sporting events on the calendar. Yes, that’s old.

I apologize in advance for not getting totally absorbed in the months of run-up to what will be a three-day event that begins Thursday. But even if you avoid all the pre-draft noise, the importance of the event is both undeniable and enormous — not as a television or cultural occasion, but for the fate of teams. Draft well, and you have good, young, cheap players as a base of your franchise with the financial flexibility to pay stars more. Draft poorly, and, well ... you’re the Washington Commanders.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

NFL mock draft: Pass rushers and offensive tackles rule the top 10

Luckily — for all of us — a pair of NFL experts have agreed to join me to wade through this pre-draft Q&A session. Adam Kilgore writes regularly on the NFL, and his Monday morning takes on the previous day’s action are must-reads. Sam Fortier is part of our team covering the Commanders, so he’ll bring a read on what the local team is thinking in the first round at No. 11 — as well as beyond that.

So lob us any and all questions you can think of. We’ll begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but please feel free to submit them early below.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of the NFL:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

Loading...