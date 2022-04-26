Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend Wimbledon title

The All England Club confirmed Tuesday that players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus will be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year, meaning six-time champion Novak Djokovic can defend his title when play begins June 27.
Djokovic has since missed two high-profile tournaments in the United States because he was not allowed into the country as an unvaccinated foreigner, a rule that could block his participation in the U.S. Open later this year. Organizers of the French Open, the next grand slam tournament on the tennis schedule, have said that unvaccinated players like Djokovic can participate so long as the pandemic has not gotten out of control in France.
In February, the top-ranked Djokovic said he would rather skip grand slam tournaments — slowing his quest to match Rafael Nadal’s 21 career major titles — than get vaccinated against the coronavirus, calling it “the price that I am willing to pay.” He added that he is not opposed to vaccinations but instead prizes “the freedom to choose what you put into your body.”
Also Tuesday, All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt defended the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon because of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, a move that has been condemned as discriminatory by players, including Djokovic, and the governing bodies of both men’s and women’s tennis.
“It is not discrimination in the form that is being said,” Hewitt said. “It is a considered view reached as to what is the right and responsible decision in all circumstances.”
Russian reporters also will be banned from covering the tournament, and the club still is deciding whether to allow Russian coaches and support staff to accompany foreign players to Wimbledon.
Last week, Djokovic called Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian players “crazy.”
“I will always condemn war. I will never support war being myself a child of war,” Djokovic, who is Serbian, told reporters at the Serbia Open in Belgrade.
“I know how much emotional trauma it leaves. In Serbia we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans, we have had many wars in recent history. However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon. I think it is crazy. When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good.”
