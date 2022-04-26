Victor Arano changed his pitch mix and is thriving for the Nationals

Placeholder while article actions load

Facing the San Francisco Giants’ Wilmer Flores on Sunday, in a spot that seemed big until a blowout formed, Victor Arano threw a remarkable pitch. The slider — low and sort of away from the right-handed Flores, hit for an RBI single — wasn’t remarkable in the way the word is typically used. It just was worth remarking on because Arano, a 27-year-old reliever, had failed to locate, not spinning the breaking ball to the bottom corner of the strike zone.

That hasn’t happened much this season.

Arano was a standout prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies and thrived in 60 appearances in 2018, then hurt his elbow in April 2019, sidetracking his career. He missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season while recovering. Last year, he was in the Atlanta Braves’ system but never made the majors. This offseason, while filling out their spring training roster, the Washington Nationals signed Arano to a minor league contract with an invite to camp.

Yes, he had the standard profile of a long shot. But he was able to differentiate himself: With Philadelphia, he had proved himself in big spots at the highest level. And in early minor league camp this February, the Nationals identified a way he could improve.

Before his injuries, Arano’s arsenal was slider/four-seam fastball with a sinker as his third option. The Nationals told him to feature his sinker and slider, pushing his four-seamer aside. So far in 2022, he has struck out 14, walked one and yielded two earned runs on six hits in nine innings.

The sinker/slider combination is ripe for strikeouts and groundballs, which are extra handy when Arano inherits runners. According to Statcast, Arano has thrown 79 sliders, 48 sinkers and 13 four-seamers to the 32 batters he has faced.

The charge for Manager Dave Martinez is to not run Arano into the ground, because the righty’s nine appearances tie him for the most in the National League through Washington’s first 18 games. Measuring Arano’s workload, especially once a banged-up bullpen downsizes May 1, will allow Washington (6-12) to gauge the validity of a small sample and maximize his success.

“The biggest reason for more sinkers is that, more and more, hitters seem to be gearing up for my slider, and this combats that,” Arano said in Spanish through a team interpreter. “This spring, they told me the four-seamer was more effective to left-handed hitters and the sinker to right-handers, and that opened the possibility of me getting more comfortable with the sinker in all situations. Obviously, it’s been a while since I’ve been up here.”

At that last bit, Arano smiled. Making it back to the majors was an accomplishment on its own. But already excelling as he did three years ago? That’s elation and relief.

Ask his catchers, Keibert Ruiz and Riley Adams, about the slider/sinker pairing, and it sounds as if they rehearsed their answers together. The pitches travel out of Arano’s hand on a near-identical path before darting in opposite directions, they say, ideally to the bottom-left corner for the slider and the bottom-right for the sinker. That’s called tunneling.

The four-seamer, on the other hand, is better used at the top of the zone and therefore doesn’t mirror — or tunnel with — Arano’s slider.

“The combination of the sinker and slider is all east and west on the same plane,” Ruiz explained. “It’s really, really good for him and tough for hitters to predict the pitch.”

“It makes it so hitters have to totally respect both pitches and can’t cheat,” Adams said. “And the sinker is heavy, man. Especially in the cold — it gets in on guys’ hands and can make them extremely uncomfortable.”

What does Adams mean by heavy?

“That’s a tough one to describe,” he answered. “When a pitch is heavy, it’s just something you know and can kind of feel as a hitter or catcher. It seems like the pitch gets on you quicker than it actually does. People usually say that about high-spin-rate fastballs at the top of the zone. But it fits his sinker.”

In 2018, Arano’s lone full season in the majors, he threw his slider 56 percent of the time, his four-seamer at 25.2 and his sinker at 15.1. This year, those percentages are 56.4, 9.3 and 34.3, a stark adjustment. Yet Arano is a different pitcher now and knows it, even if his velocity hasn’t dipped.

He confirmed that those pitch rates, or something close to them, are what he would like to maintain in the coming months. Martinez has tapped him twice in the fifth inning, three times apiece in the sixth and seventh, and once in the eighth.

Not only can he help a struggling bullpen in the short term, but he could factor into Washington’s plans for the future. One way is to pitch well enough to be flipped for a prospect at the trade deadline in July. Another would be to stick around as a team-controlled reliever for the next few seasons, eventually appearing in more meaningful games. Early returns say the low-risk, high-reward signing was sound.

“It feels great to be back where I belong,” Arano said. “It’s also exciting to be learning who I am on the mound.”

