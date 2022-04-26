Commanders’ draft guide: Six picks and plenty of needs

“It’s not one of those drafts where you sit there and say, ‘These are got-to-have-its,’ ” Coach Ron Rivera said. “So we’re just going to react.”
A total of 262 players will be selected in the 2022 NFL draft, which begins in Las Vegas on Thursday at 8 p.m. (Round 1), continues Friday at 7 p.m. (2-3) and concludes Saturday at noon (4-7). Washington (for now, at least) is set to have six picks. Here’s everything you need to know as the Commanders look to upgrade their roster.
The picks
After trading away a third-round pick as part of the deal for Carson Wentz and last year trading their fifth-round pick to collect more picks later in the 2021 draft, Washington is down to only six selections.
Those picks, with their slotted total contract values, per Overthecap.com:
Round 1: No. 11 overall — $22 million
Round 2: No. 47 — $8.15 million
Round 4: No. 113 — $4.59 million
Round 6: No. 189 — $3.88 million
Round 7: No. 230 — $3.78 million
Round 7: No. 240 — $3.77 million
General Manager Martin Mayhew has cautioned that the team’s selections could change because of trades, but for now those six will account for roughly $4.4 million in salary cap space this year and leave the team with only about $6.97 million in remaining room to fill out the rest of the roster. That is, until the cap savings from Landon Collins’s release (he was designated a post-June 1 cut) hits the books to give Washington another $11.9 million in spending room.
Roster status
Added
QB Carson Wentz (Indianapolis), RG Andrew Norwell (Jacksonville), DE Efe Obada (Buffalo)
Lost
RG Brandon Scherff (Jacksonville), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (New York Giants), DT Matt Ioannidis (Carolina), WR DeAndre Carter (Los Angeles Chargers), DT Tim Settle (Buffalo), QB Garrett Gilbert (Las Vegas), QB Kyle Allen (Houston)
Remain unsigned
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Adam Humphries, LG Ereck Flowers, LB Jon Bostic, S Deshazor Everett, CB Darryl Roberts, CB Torry McTyer, LB Jared Norris, DE Nate Orchard, DE Jalen Jelks
Biggest needs
Defensive back
Specifically cornerback, where Washington is somewhat thin, and safety, where the slot defender in the nickel subpackage has usually come from. If Washington stays at No. 11 in the first round, defensive back seems like a prime candidate because of how experts project the draft to fall. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton or LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. would be a natural fit.
Wide receiver
Washington needs a consistent, dynamic No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin. Curtis Samuel’s injury and Dyami Brown’s inconsistency last season underscored the need for a complementary pass-catcher. In the draft, Washington could add insurance or try to put its receiver room over the top with another young talent. The likeliest at No. 11 could be USC’s Drake London or one of the Ohio State receivers, Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson.
Middle linebacker
This is the third year in a row this position has been a need. Rivera said last year’s answer, first-round pick Jamin Davis, may not be able to handle the “Mike” role long term. Washington could turn to Cole Holcomb, who developed there while playing out of position last year, or try again in the draft with Day 2 prospects such as Wyoming’s Chad Muma or Montana State’s Troy Anderson.
Deepest positions in draft
Edge rusher
For teams in need of pass-rushing help, this year is a gold mine. Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker have been widely discussed as top-10 options as edge defenders, but many others could produce immediately at the next level. The Commanders already boast four first-round picks on their starting defensive line, including Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the edge. But they need depth across the front four and could find quality talent even in the mid-to-late rounds.
Wide receiver
Like the past two years, the 2022 draft is loaded with quality wideouts — some big, some fast, some more polished route-runners. Washington has stressed the need to protect Wentz and provide him more dynamic playmakers. It also needs to give McLaurin help. Analysts vary on whom they believe is the best of the group. Some look to Jameson Williams, but he’s recovering from a torn ACL. It’s no secret the Commanders like Drake London, who, at 6-foot-4, would add a bigger body to their mix of pass-catchers. But the talents of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson could also make for a difficult — if enviable — decision for Washington if either is still available.
Offensive line
The tackle class is talented but top-heavy, with Charles Cross, Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal leading the pack. Washington re-signed left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and has Sam Cosmi at right tackle. But Cosmi is versatile enough to move inside and fill the right guard spot if the Commanders find a tackle too good to pass up.
This year’s guard class also has some intriguing names who could bolster Washington’s interior, leading with Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green. The team released left guard Ereck Flowers, and Brandon Scherff left for Jacksonville in free agency. It shouldn’t surprise if the Commanders trade back and snag one of those top guards, or address this hole on Day 2.
“There’s a lot of people that really like Ed Ingram from LSU,” Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, said. “He’s going to be a second round guy. If you wait a little longer, Luke Goedeke from Central Michigan is a guy that’s under the radar that a lot of teams like. … He can play probably every position except left tackle. I think he’s going to be a damn good guard.”
Linebacker
Washington has needed a “Mike,” or middle linebacker, for the better part of the past two seasons. Rivera thought he found his guy in the first round of last year’s draft with Davis, but coaches soon discovered Davis may be better-suited to play outside. The Commanders didn’t add a linebacker in free agency, and have since pumped up Holcomb as an option inside, perhaps in part because he’s their only option currently.
Two players who could fill the Mike role and may be available on Day 2 are Muma from Wyoming and Andersen.
“With the size that they have and the speed and the range that they have, and then you add to that the instincts, I just think that’s what teams are looking for in off-the-ball linebackers right now,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said. “Those two guys are great examples of why I think it could push down Devin Lloyd or Nakobe Dean or even Quay Walker a little bit because teams are saying, ‘Well, those are great players, but if I could get an Andersen or a Muma in Round 2, I would be quite okay with that.’”
Names to watch at No. 11
Kyle Hamilton, safety, Notre Dame
The big, playmaking star is the consensus top safety in the draft and would immediately fill a need in Washington’s defense. Several experts, including NFL Network’s Jeremiah, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., have predicted Hamilton to Washington in their respective mock drafts.
Garrett Wilson, receiver, Ohio State
The polished, complete 21-year-old lacks elite speed, but some believe he’s the best wideout in the draft. If Washington goes receiver at 11, it may have other options, such as USC’s Drake London or Ohio State’s Chris Olave — and a few experts, including ESPN’s Todd McShay, have pegged the Commanders as drafting Olave. But if Wilson is there, he may be hard to pass up.
Derek Stingley, Jr., cornerback, Louisiana State
While almost all expert mock drafts have pegged Washington going with one of three players — Hamilton, Wilson or Olave — the talented LSU corner may be a welcome surprise. The 21-year-old was one of the best players in college football as a freshman in 2019, and despite some slip in play and a season-ending foot injury in 2021, analysts remain high on his potential.
The Carson Wentz Effect
Washington secured its starting quarterback in March by trading for Wentz, a player Rivera has said could be a long-term solution at the position. The deal took a bite out of their salary cap space and took the Commanders out of the running for a rookie QB — at least, at No. 11 this year. Rivera likes to retain three quarterbacks on his roster, and in recent seasons has needed all of them at some point in the season. Although this year’s quarterback class is thin on talent, there are potential developmental players who could serve as the team’s third-string option, behind Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. The key for Rivera is finding a prospect who can learn quickly and retain information.
“Because at some point, if he has to assume that backup role, he is not gonna get a lot of reps,” Rivera said. “He’s gonna have to be able to understand, learn and grow quickly, and so that’s part of what you’re looking for. I mean, most of these guys will come in with skill-sets that obviously need to be honed and worked on, but the biggest thing is the mental aspect — how much do they know, how quickly will they learn and how much are they gonna retain.”
Some Day 2 or 3 quarterback prospects who might fit the bill: Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Carson Strong (Nevada), Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky) and E.J. Perry (Brown).
Good year to trade?
Sort of. It’s a good year to trade up in the first round — the lack of elite talent has seemingly depressed demand for top picks. But that discussion is academic for Washington, which likely has neither the desire nor the capital to do so.
The middle rounds are a different story. Mayhew acknowledged the depth of the draft and said he believes there will be potential starters available into the fifth round. He doubted the Commanders would end the draft with the same six picks it held before it.
“I think there will be some movement, up or back, in those rounds,” he said. “There’s just a lot of really good talented players in that middle that haven’t been there in the past.”
