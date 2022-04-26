Commanders’ draft guide: Six picks and plenty of needs

Deepest positions in draft

Edge rusher

Advertisement

For teams in need of pass-rushing help, this year is a gold mine. Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker have been widely discussed as top-10 options as edge defenders, but many others could produce immediately at the next level. The Commanders already boast four first-round picks on their starting defensive line, including Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the edge. But they need depth across the front four and could find quality talent even in the mid-to-late rounds.

Wide receiver

Like the past two years, the 2022 draft is loaded with quality wideouts — some big, some fast, some more polished route-runners. Washington has stressed the need to protect Wentz and provide him more dynamic playmakers. It also needs to give McLaurin help. Analysts vary on whom they believe is the best of the group. Some look to Jameson Williams, but he’s recovering from a torn ACL. It’s no secret the Commanders like Drake London, who, at 6-foot-4, would add a bigger body to their mix of pass-catchers. But the talents of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson could also make for a difficult — if enviable — decision for Washington if either is still available.

Advertisement

Offensive line

The tackle class is talented but top-heavy, with Charles Cross, Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal leading the pack. Washington re-signed left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and has Sam Cosmi at right tackle. But Cosmi is versatile enough to move inside and fill the right guard spot if the Commanders find a tackle too good to pass up.

This year’s guard class also has some intriguing names who could bolster Washington’s interior, leading with Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green. The team released left guard Ereck Flowers, and Brandon Scherff left for Jacksonville in free agency. It shouldn’t surprise if the Commanders trade back and snag one of those top guards, or address this hole on Day 2.

“There’s a lot of people that really like Ed Ingram from LSU,” Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, said. “He’s going to be a second round guy. If you wait a little longer, Luke Goedeke from Central Michigan is a guy that’s under the radar that a lot of teams like. … He can play probably every position except left tackle. I think he’s going to be a damn good guard.”

Advertisement

Linebacker

Washington has needed a “Mike,” or middle linebacker, for the better part of the past two seasons. Rivera thought he found his guy in the first round of last year’s draft with Davis, but coaches soon discovered Davis may be better-suited to play outside. The Commanders didn’t add a linebacker in free agency, and have since pumped up Holcomb as an option inside, perhaps in part because he’s their only option currently.

Two players who could fill the Mike role and may be available on Day 2 are Muma from Wyoming and Andersen.