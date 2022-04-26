Unsealed ‘Yankees letter’ shows they were fined for use of dugout phone

In September 2017, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred sent a letter to the New York Yankees, informing them of the results of its investigation. The Yankees had accused the rival Boston Red Sox of stealing signs, and MLB informed them of their findings.
For those wondering whether the letter would yank one of baseball’s proudest franchises into scandal ... it did not. Instead, it detailed wrongdoing on a smaller scale than the Astros’ intricate scheme — an anticlimactic missive that suggested the Yankees had been using video to decode opponents’ signs before MLB cracked down on the practice.
The letter was obtained in a class-action lawsuit brought by daily fantasy baseball players at DraftKings against MLB, the Astros and the Red Sox in 2020. Its most notable revelation was that the Yankees were fined $100,000 in 2017 for the improper use of their dugout phone, which MLB rules dictated could only be used for trying to determine whether to challenge a play subject to replay review, in 2015 and 2016. The letter said the Yankees had been using the phone to communicate signs decoded by staffers in the video room to coaches in the dugout — a common practice at the time, according to multiple people familiar with the way teams operated. (Manfred’s letter said MLB’s investigation found the Red Sox were doing something similar.)
The Yankees’ violations occurred before Manfred’s office announced a crackdown on the use of video technology to steal signs. By late 2017, the practice was an open secret in baseball, one against which no firm rules were in place. The Yankees were not fined for decoding opponents’ signs with video equipment — they were fined for communicating them via the dugout phone.
“The contents and details of the letter from Commissioner Manfred to [General Manager] Brian Cashman have widely been reported upon since 2017. As the facts of the letter again show, the Yankees were not penalized for sign stealing but were penalized for improper use of the telephone in the replay room,” the Yankees said in a statement Tuesday. “... At that point in time, sign stealing was utilized as a competitive tool by numerous teams throughout Major League Baseball and only became illegal after the Commissioner’s specific delineation of the rules on September 15, 2017.”
MLB issued a statement of its own, emphasizing that the Yankees did not violate its rules because “at that time, use of the replay room to decode signs was not expressly prohibited ... as long as the information was not communicated electronically to the dugout.”
From 2020: An Astros fan listened to thousands of the team’s 2017 at-bats. Sign-stealing was everywhere.
Not until Sept. 15, 2017 — the day after the date on the letter — did MLB clarify the rules against using electronic means to communicate sign information to the dugout. In March 2018, MLB hardened its stance, making clear to its teams that “clubhouse or video room equipment [can] not be used to decode signs and that future violations of electronic sign stealing would be subject to serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks.” The Astros lost first-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts because of their sign-stealing efforts.
“Since Major League Baseball clarified its regulations regarding the use of video room equipment on September 15, 2017, the Yankees have had no infractions or violations,” the team added in its statement.
To this point, only the Astros and Red Sox have lost draft picks for violating the sign-stealing rules.
