Houston Dash suspends coach as NWSL investigation continues

James Clarkson, head coach and general manager of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash, was suspended by the team Tuesday pending the results of an ongoing investigation into “current and historic complaints of discrimination, harassment and abuse.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The team said it had reviewed initial findings from a joint investigation by the NWSL and its Players Association that began last year. The Dash said it would decide Clarkson’s future when the final report is issued.

“As an organization, our highest priority is creating and maintaining a safe and respectful work environment for our players and staff, which we believe is critical to our success on the pitch,” the Dash said in a statement. “The club has made counseling services available to all members of the organization interested.”

Both the NWSL and NWSLPA had recommended Clarkson be “suspended immediately pending the conclusion” of the investigation. In addition to that investigation, the U.S. Soccer Federation hired former acting attorney general Sally Yates to conduct an independent probe, which is also in progress.

“Players made a promise to ourselves and future generations to transform our League — not through words, but with our actions,” NWSLPA Executive Director Meghann Burke said in a joint statement by the league and players’ association. “This shows that our joint investigation is doing the work of systemic transformation. The work continues, and we commend Players for speaking up and speaking out.”

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, who began in that role last week, thanked the team for taking “swift action” and for those who raised concerns. The NWSL has been rocked by accusations of sexual and abusive misconduct, resulting in three coaching changes and the resignation of its commissioner.

The league also investigated but took no action against the Dash after a Black player for the Chicago Red Stars said a security guard in Houston treated her and her boyfriend inappropriately because of their race.

In August, the Washington Spirit fired coach Richie Burke after reports in The Washington Post about verbal and emotional abuse. By mid-October, owner Steve Baldwin put the team up for sale in response to player demands as the scandal unfolded.

In October, the players’ union demanded an end to “systemic abuse plaguing the NWSL” in the wake of reporting from The Athletic that Paul Riley, then the coach of the North Carolina Courage, had sexually coerced multiple players. Although he denied the accusations, Riley was ultimately fired.

Former NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird announced that matches would not be played over the first weekend of the month. “I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling,” Baird said in a statement announcing the decision, which came shortly before her resignation.

The next month, Rory Dames resigned as coach of the Red Stars over accusations that he had crossed a line into what players believed was verbal and emotional abuse: controlling, berating and humiliating players, and breaking the boundaries of the player-coach relationship.

Clarkson, 50, was named coach of the Dash just before the 2019 season began and had previously been academy director for Houston’s MLS Dynamo team. He also coached the club’s Premier Development League affiliate. He has yet to comment on his suspension.

The Dash’s season opener is Sunday against the San Diego Wave.

