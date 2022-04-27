Houston Dash suspends coach as NWSL investigation continues

James Clarkson, head coach and general manager of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash, was suspended by the team Tuesday pending the results of an ongoing investigation into “current and historic complaints of discrimination, harassment and abuse.”
“As an organization, our highest priority is creating and maintaining a safe and respectful work environment for our players and staff, which we believe is critical to our success on the pitch,” the Dash said in a statement. “The club has made counseling services available to all members of the organization interested.”
April 27, 2022
Both the NWSL and NWSLPA had recommended Clarkson be “suspended immediately pending the conclusion” of the investigation. In addition to that investigation, the U.S. Soccer Federation hired former acting attorney general Sally Yates to conduct an independent probe, which is also in progress.
“Players made a promise to ourselves and future generations to transform our League — not through words, but with our actions,” NWSLPA Executive Director Meghann Burke said in a joint statement by the league and players’ association. “This shows that our joint investigation is doing the work of systemic transformation. The work continues, and we commend Players for speaking up and speaking out.”
NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, who began in that role last week, thanked the team for taking “swift action” and for those who raised concerns. The NWSL has been rocked by accusations of sexual and abusive misconduct, resulting in three coaching changes and the resignation of its commissioner.
The league also investigated but took no action against the Dash after a Black player for the Chicago Red Stars said a security guard in Houston treated her and her boyfriend inappropriately because of their race.
In August, the Washington Spirit fired coach Richie Burke after reports in The Washington Post about verbal and emotional abuse. By mid-October, owner Steve Baldwin put the team up for sale in response to player demands as the scandal unfolded.
In October, the players’ union demanded an end to “systemic abuse plaguing the NWSL” in the wake of reporting from The Athletic that Paul Riley, then the coach of the North Carolina Courage, had sexually coerced multiple players. Although he denied the accusations, Riley was ultimately fired.
Former NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird announced that matches would not be played over the first weekend of the month. “I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling,” Baird said in a statement announcing the decision, which came shortly before her resignation.
The next month, Rory Dames resigned as coach of the Red Stars over accusations that he had crossed a line into what players believed was verbal and emotional abuse: controlling, berating and humiliating players, and breaking the boundaries of the player-coach relationship.
Clarkson, 50, was named coach of the Dash just before the 2019 season began and had previously been academy director for Houston’s MLS Dynamo team. He also coached the club’s Premier Development League affiliate. He has yet to comment on his suspension.
The Dash’s season opener is Sunday against the San Diego Wave.
Read more NWSL news
Exclusive: Former NWSL coach Rory Dames was accused by youth players of misconduct decades ago, records and interviews show. He coached his way to power and prominence anyway.
Steve Baldwin agreed to sell his controlling stake in the Washington Spirit to Y. Michele Kang, ending a long and contentious fight over who would own the National Women’s Soccer League champions.
Uproar over player abuse has shined an uncomfortable light on the culture and labor practices of the NWSL, which has mostly been dominated in its coaching and ownership ranks by men.
Black girls are more apt to drop out of sports. This mentorship program aims to change that.
“In the NWSL, women have been treated like poker chips in a game dominated by male team owners and decision-makers.” Read Candace Buckner.