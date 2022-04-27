Maggie Frisvold helps lift Reservoir softball past Howard

Placeholder while article actions load

Reservoir pitcher Maggie Frisvold glanced down at her wristband to check the signs one last time Wednesday afternoon. A run was in, the bases were loaded and there were two outs in the sixth inning. The Gators were clinging to a one-run lead against Howard, and she needed one more strike to get out of the jam.

A high, rising strike later and Frisvold escaped the inning. She returned for the seventh to close out a 3-2 win that kept the host Gators undefeated at 12-0.

“I’m just trying to get ahead so I can get batters and stay confident in my ability,” said Frisvold, who closed out the sixth with six straight strikes. “Just pound the zone and just control my pitches because I can’t control their swings, so I have to just throw strikes.”

The win came just five days after the two teams played at Howard, a game Reservoir won, 1-0, with Frisvold striking out 16. The two wins over the Lions (7-3-1) give the Gators cushion over one of their main competitors as they attempt to repeat as Howard County champions.

Frisvold’s mother and the team’s head coach, Julie, missed the game with an illness. Reservoir’s assistant coaches, Dave Burke and Megan Maloney, found out about her absence as the team began warming up.

“I’ve been here 12 years; this is only the third time Coach Frisvold hasn’t been able to attend a game,” Burke said.

Burke stayed at his customary third base spot while Maloney shifted from the dugout to coach first base.

Maloney continued to call pitches for the Gators, guiding Frisvold, a junior UMBC commit, with a system based on three numbers.

The first number denoted the pitch, the second the height, and the third the horizontal placement. Even though this is Maloney’s first season calling pitches, she and Frisvold have known each other since the pitcher “was toddling around the dugout,” Burke said.

That relationship translated to two key mound visits — one in the third and one in the sixth — where Maloney helped Frisvold regroup as the Lions rallied.

The pitcher gave up one run in each inning but buckled down afterward to exit without further damage. In the third inning, she ended the frame by snagging a line drive with runners on first and second.

“Maggie is the most poised pitcher that I’ve ever seen,” Burke said. “She doesn’t get rattled … she has the shortest memory of any pitcher I’ve ever seen.”

