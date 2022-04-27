The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Former DeMatha star Jahmir Young transfers to Maryland from Charlotte

By Emily Giambalvo
Today at 5:28 p.m. EDT
Jahmir Young is transferring from Charlotte to Maryland. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jahmir Young, a transfer from Charlotte, committed to join the Maryland men’s basketball program, he announced Wednesday. Young, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 19.6 points last season, and his decision comes as a key recruiting victory for Coach Kevin Willard as he rebuilds the Terrapins’ roster.

Young, who started all three seasons he was at Charlotte, played high school ball at DeMatha Catholic High just a few miles from the University of Maryland. No DeMatha product has played for the Terps since Travis Garrison joined the program in 2002. Developing a strong relationship with the local high school power, in addition to other prominent programs in the talent-rich D.C. area, will be an important step for Willard.

Willard recently picked up his first commitment in Noah Batchelor, a 6-foot-6 wing who had previously signed with Memphis. Batchelor most recently played for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., but he’s also a local prospect and previously played for Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City and St. Maria Goretti in Hagerstown.

The Terps are set to return starters Donta Scott and Hakim Hart, as well as rising sophomore forward Julian Reese, who played off the bench last season but will be a key piece of the roster moving forward.

Starting center Qudus Wahab and reserve guard Marcus Dockery both opted to transfer from Maryland this offseason. With the addition of Batchelor and Young, Willard still has four open scholarship slots.

