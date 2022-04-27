Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Charles Barkley will never top anyone’s list as the greatest ever to play in the NBA — not even where they love him most. Not in Philadelphia, where he accomplished the majority of the works in his Hall of Fame career; nor in Leeds, Ala., where he must have developed that in-turr-rers-ting way of mispronouncing players’ names. But Chuck, as he’s affectionately called by fans of “Inside the NBA,” deserves unanimous selection as the greatest superstar who never took himself too seriously.

As the TNT crew makes fun of his sometimes too-impeccably arched eyebrows or his love of doughnuts, Barkley’s shoulders shake as he laughs — at himself. If someone mocks him — D.C. sports radio host Danny Rouhier coming on the show for his spot-on impression or the new gambling app commercials with “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd playing Barkley’s perpetually hungry inner voice on the lookout for cupcakes — he participates in the punchlines.

The jokes have occasionally crossed the line into something a bit more mean-spirited. Whenever co-host Shaquille O’Neal feels slighted, his comeback is to diminish the totality of Barkley’s career by reminding viewers that he has won four NBA championships and by talking directly to Kenny Smith, another champion, about what it takes to win. Barkley may be one of the top 75 players of all time, but he retired without a ring.

We don’t know if Barkley needs some convincing backstage to let the crew target him — and we remember that he wasn’t always so warm and cuddly during his playing career. But we do know that when he presents himself to the world as an NBA analyst, Chuck is equally roasting and roastable. He takes swipes at Zion Williamson’s weight but belly laughs when someone clowns his own body mass index. His insight may veer toward the predictable and elementary, but Barkley has endeared himself to fans because while he dishes out the blows, he also can take them.

Barkley has one favorable quality that many of the current superstars still need to develop: a sense of humor.

Kevin Durant, one of the greatest basketball players to lace up sneakers, certainly doesn’t have one. But he does possess an uncanny skill at taking stray shots and declaring war against anyone who levies criticism at his throne.

On Sunday, the “Inside” crew discussed the Brooklyn Nets as they headed toward a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Naturally, Durant’s name came up.

“See, you guys always talk about that championship stuff to me. I try to tell y’all: All these bus riders, they don’t mean nothin’ to me,” Barkley said. “If you ain’t drivin’ the bus, don’t walk aroun’ talm’bout you a champion. If you ridin’ the bus, I don’t wanna hear.”

The metaphor was a swipe at Durant, who became a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP when he was with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2019. To hear Chuck tell it, KD was simply riding as the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green drove the bus to the titles.

Durant must have heard about it — or searched his name on social media, as he’s prone to do — and by Tuesday morning he responded on Instagram. The photos showed Barkley standing next to luminary teammates such as Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen and Julius Erving. The third photo featured the 76ers’ 1984-85 starting five, a formidable and fearsome bunch, and there was a young Barkley walking near another Hall of Fame teammate, Moses Malone. In that slide, Durant queried: “Where would chuck be without the big homies.”

Durant, apparently in need of more balm to soothe his thin skin, continued his offensive and replied to NBA Twitter personality Rob Perez on the topic of the coming response from “Inside.” He implied that an “army of producers against the god” was just another day in a basketball deity’s warfare against critics — but he didn’t explain why a player with such a seemingly high self-esteem would concern himself with faint murmurs from below.

Still, his provocative question should be answered truthfully: Where would Barkley be without his exceptional teammates? Not at all where he is today. Barkley needed those guys. And he especially needed Malone and his criticism.

Barkley has dealt with weight issues throughout his life, and even as a young, athletic Round Mound of Rebound, it was a problem. Seeing that, Malone delivered a dollop of brutal truth to the then-rookie.

“Moses Malone said to me, he said I was fat and lazy. And I started to cry a little bit,” Barkley said on the show this season while discussing Williamson’s body. “But it was a turning point in my career.”

There was nothing wrong with Barkley’s initial sensitivity. However, he turned that offense into motivation to lose 50 pounds — and as a springboard into becoming one of the game’s best power forwards.

Now as a retired player-turned-analyst, Chuck’s version of the truth feels a lot like Malone’s — served up sugar-free, without a single care about anyone’s feelings. He has the credentials to back up his critiques and the gravitas to go there.

Durant could stop playing today and his legacy would be ready to join Barkley’s in Springfield, Mass. His game is transcendent, and there may not be a more dangerous sight than a long-limbed Durant in the open court, finding space to release his silky jumper. His on-court greatness is undeniable, but so are his personality quirks.

Like Barkley, Durant is sensitive. But instead of looking inward, as in Barkley’s origin story, like a hit dog, Durant hollers. Moments after winning his first title, rather than basking in joy, Durant and his people waged a revenge tour against fictionalized haters in a petty ad campaign called “Debate This.”

Then, Durant left the green pastures of the Bay because of hurt feelings. He didn’t like Green calling him a “b----” in a heated confrontation in 2018, and he didn’t appreciate how the Warriors’ coach and general manager handled the aftermath. Oddly, he and Green later blamed the bosses for ruining everything.

He moved to Brooklyn to create a superteam but actually starred in a soap opera. He couldn’t get Kyrie Irving to drop his selfishness for the greater good. He couldn’t convince James Harden to stay. And he couldn’t persuade Ben Simmons to play. While wearing black and white, Durant discovered all the gray areas that exist in leading a superstar-laden franchise.

And he should have learned that driving the bus to a championship takes a special breed of greatness, which was the whole point of Barkley’s criticism.

If we learn how to take criticism, to listen to the truth about ourselves — which isn’t always pleasant — we can grow. It may take years, but it beats the alternative: hearing the sweet and worthless drone of an approval that never compels improvement. Stagnation may be a worse crime than regression, because staying the same shows no commitment to living and learning.

When the “Inside the NBA” crew returned to the air Tuesday night, they led with @easymoneysniper’s ammo.

Chuck responds to Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/bqyhddFUmv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2022

“That doesn’t bother me at all — y’all know better,” Barkley said. “When I was a bus driver, I didn’t win anything, just like him.”

With self-deprecation, Barkley responded like a grown-up. He demonstrated again that adults can make jokes at their own expense, even if it hurts, and accept the meat of criticism while not choking on the bones.

Maybe the gods of today’s NBA believe they should only luxuriate in praise and never listen to harsh truth. But they would be a lot more likable if they spent less time taking aim at critics and more time laughing with them.

