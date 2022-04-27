Commanders exercise fifth-year option for edge rusher Montez Sweat

What to read about the Washington Commanders

‘Unlawful’ conduct: In a 20-page letter, House oversight committee leaders detail former employee’s allegations that the Washington NFL team withheld refundable deposits from season ticket holders and hid money that was supposed to be shared among NFL owners.

Sally Jenkins: We see how Dan Snyder treats customers. Who would build him a stadium?

Maryland’s Commanders offer: Maryland will borrow as much as $400 million to revamp the area around the Washington Commanders’ FedEx Field stadium, under a deal that Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law.

Remembering Dwayne Haskins: “Dwayne Haskins was much more than a statistical line in the NFL when he died at 24. He was a kid still learning to be a man, and there was hope he would, at last, figure things out.” Read Les Carpenter on Haskins’s legacy.

NFL free agency: Washington Coach Ron Rivera talked about an aggressive remaking of the team’s roster in free agency. So far, it’s been anything but.