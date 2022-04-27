The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Commanders exercise fifth-year option for edge rusher Montez Sweat

By Nicki Jhabvala
Today at 8:15 p.m. EDT
Montez Sweat leads the Commanders with 21 sacks and seven forced fumbles over the last three seasons. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
The Washington Commanders exercised the fifth-year contract option for defensive end Montez Sweat on Wednesday, fully guaranteeing his $11.5 million salary in 2023.

The option ensures that three-quarters of Washington’s defensive line can stay intact until at least 2024, with tackle Jonathan Allen and fellow end Chase Young also under contract until then.

Sweat, the 26th overall pick of the 2019 draft, leads the Commanders with 21 sacks and seven forced fumbles over the past three seasons.

Washington’s starting defensive line is composed of all first-round picks. After this season, it could lose tackle Daron Payne to free agency, barring an earlier trade, and will have to decide on the fifth-year option for its youngest member, Young.

