Capitals, slouching toward playoffs, look listless in loss to Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. — Days away from the postseason, the Washington Capitals continue to look like anything but a team getting ready for the playoffs. On the road against a New York Islanders team playing out the string, the Capitals — without the injured Alex Ovechkin for the second straight game — found themselves in a familiar early deficit and responded with barely a whimper, losing, 5-1, at UBS Arena.

The Islanders took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, a margin that held for the middle 20 minutes. The hosts added three in the third before the Capitals avoided a shutout with a goal from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby in the game’s final minute.

Washington entered the contest with a chance to improve its playoff standing and trying to shake off Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Islanders at Capital One Arena. Instead, the squad that appeared so formidable earlier this month continued to look bereft of any discernible identity.

The Capitals (44-25-12, 100 points) remain in the East’s second wild-card spot with one game remaining. The only scenario in which Washington could finish ahead of Pittsburgh for third in the Metropolitan Division and play the Rangers in the first round is if Washington beats the Rangers on Friday and the Penguins lose in regulation to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Washington’s special teams units continued to flail against the Islanders, continuing a trend that has seen the Capitals surrender five power-play goals and a shorthanded tally in the past two meetings with New York. On Thursday, Washington was 0 for 6 on the power play and yielded three power-play goals, including two in the first period.

“There is a lot of specialty teams that didn’t go our way tonight, so we are going to have to be better in that area,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Certainly not the result we were looking for when we are trying to push for wins.”

The Capitals had a four-minute man advantage at the end of the second period and into the third that proved futile.

“Didn’t seem like we had a lot of good looks when we were in zone,” Laviolette said of the four-minute power play. “Just seemed like we were on the perimeter a little bit. Couldn’t get to the interior. The difference of the game lies in that.”

Shortly after it ended, the Islanders added their third goal of the night, a beauty off the rush from Jean-Gabriel Pageau 3:44 into the final period. Kyle Palmieri scored on the power play with 13:37 left before Josh Bailey finished a flashy backhand past Vitek Vanecek (21 saves) for the Islanders’ fifth goal with just over six minutes left.

“We weren’t sharp enough from the start. Our execution wasn’t there,” winger Anthony Mantha said. “Our power play didn’t come in clutch at the right time. I mean, we got dominated a little bit on specialty units. On five-on-five we were decent, not good enough obviously at this time of the year … we just need to step it up.”

Ovechkin (upper-body injury) missed the 26th game of his 17-year NHL career. It is still unclear whether Ovechkin will be available for Washington’s regular season finale against the Rangers. However, he was a full participant in the team’s morning skate, and Laviolette said Ovechkin moved well and skated well and said he felt good after practice. The coach added that the team would see how he progresses overnight.

While the Capitals have already secured a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, their second straight loss to the Islanders was another missed opportunity to leapfrog the Penguins (45-25-11, 101 points).

If Pittsburgh beats the Blue Jackets or loses to Columbus in overtime, Washington will stay as the second wild card and play the Atlantic Division champion Florida Panthers in the first round.

Any hopes Washington may have for an extended stay in the postseason could be undermined by its special teams, a growing concern. Brock Nelson gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 10:48 of the opening frame with his power play one-timer from the right circle.

The Islanders went up 2-0 after Anders Lee scored on a four-on-three power-play chance late in the first period. Lee redirected Matt Barzal’s shot at 15:34 of the first.

Washington was the team on the advantage moments earlier, before John Carlson went to the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct four seconds into the man advantage and then Justin Schultz followed him 1:15 later for a tripping penalty.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Jonsson-Fjallby draws in

With Ovechkin still out, Jonsson-Fjallby was inserted into the lineup for the first time since March 28. The Islanders’ first goal of the night came with Jonsson-Fjallby in the box, after the youngster was called for slashing at 9:10 of the first.

“He’s been a good player for us,” Laviolette said. “He’s a young player. He brings speed. He brings tenacity. He’s got a good skill level. It’s a good chance for him to get back in the lineup, play games.”

The winger’s insertion came at a bit of a surprise, considering Laviolette opted to play rookie Connor McMichael on Tuesday against the Islanders. McMichael played 10:58 and had two shots on goal.

Near injury, again

Martin Fehervary blocked a shot off his right arm/wrist area early in the game. He looked to be in immediate discomfort on the bench, flexing his right hand and talking to a trainer. He missed a couple of shifts before returning to the ice.

Dangerous plays late

The game started to get out of hand late, with Garnet Hathaway delivering a dangerous hit on Sebastian Aho. Hathaway was called for boarding. The Islanders tried to retaliate with Oliver Wahlstrom jumping Hathaway a short while later. That play earned two minutes for slashing, two minutes for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.

