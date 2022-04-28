Commanders draft tracker: 3 names to watch in Round 1

3 names to watch

Kyle Hamilton, safety, Notre Dame

Advertisement

While selecting a safety at No. 11 wouldn’t be great positional value compared to a corner or receiver, Hamilton balled out in South Bend, Ind. He had three interceptions and four passes defensed in seven games last year before a right knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Hamilton’s stock dipped at the NFL scouting combine after he posted a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, but on tape, experts have said he looks like one of the most talented players in the country, regardless of position.

In Washington’s defensive scheme, he could slot in immediately at big nickelback in subpackages or man either of the safety spots while presumptive starters Kam Curl and Bobby McCain shift around.

Jameson Williams, receiver, Alabama

The question here centers on Washington’s appetite for risk. Williams, at 6-foot-1 and 179 pounds, may be the most talented of the top four receivers — USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, Ohio State’s Chris Olave — but the timeline of his availability is unclear because he tore the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 10 in the college football title game.

If Washington, with a new head athletic trainer, feels comfortable with Williams’s progress, he could be the pick at No. 11. Draft experts have praised his, explosiveness and ability to shift gears.

“He flies off the line in his release; just when you think he's reached top speed, he taps into a gear that very few possess,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote. “He turns quick-hitters into long touchdowns and climbs on top of coverage in every game viewed.

Advertisement

“Once healthy, Williams could emerge as one of the premier deep threats in the NFL.”

If that’s the case, he could be a dynamic complement for Commanders’ receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel — as well as a premier target for Wentz.

Trent McDuffie, cornerback, Washington

Admittedly, the 5-foot-10, 193-pound cornerback would be a bit of a surprise pick for Washington. But if the draft’s top two corners — LSU’s Derek Stingley, Jr. and Cincinnati corner Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner — are gone, the smart, tough 21-year-old would give the Commanders an immediate contributor at a premium position.

While McDuffie is slightly undersized, he’s versatile and could help Washington’s corner room, which was a part of the defense’s struggles last season. McDuffie is considered one of the safest players in the draft — which, considering Rivera’s other moves this offseason, might be appealing to maximize this trial season with Wentz.