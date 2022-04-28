Commanders trade down in first round, draft WR Jahan Dotson at No. 16

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Commanders had their choice of playmakers early in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, but instead they chose to trade down to get one — and collect more picks to bolster their roster. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Commanders cut a deal with the New Orleans Saints to move back five spots to No. 16 and select receiver/returner Jahan Dotson from Penn State, giving their offense and new quarterback Carson Wentz another weapon. The deal landed Washington a third-round pick (98th overall) and a fourth-rounder (120th), rounds in which general manager Martin Mayhew indicated could be loaded with value.

“There are going to be starters going into the third and fourth round here in this draft, so there’s opportunity for us there,” he said Monday. “We have six picks now. I doubt we’ll end this draft with those same six picks.”

Advertisement

Washington now has a total of eight picks, with five in the top 150.

In Dotson, Washington lands another versatile receiver who can double as a punt returner. Though undersized at 5-foot-10½ and 178 pounds, Dotson is a polished wideout known for his ball skills and knack for high-pointing catches.

“Dotson has the best hands in the draft,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the draft broadcast. “ …He looks like DeSean Jackson, physically.”

In 42 career games (38 starts) for the Nittany Lions, Dotson totaled 183 catches for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns. His receptions and touchdown catches tied for the second-most all-time in Penn State history, while his receiving yards rank fourth.

He also set the school’s all-time mark in punt return average, at 17.8 yards.

“I was left speechless. I couldn’t believe it,” Dotson said on a Zoom call with reporters after the selections. “It’s pretty much all I’ve been working for all my life.”

Advertisement

Dotson admitted he was as surprised as anyone that the Commanders selected him at No. 16; he had only one meeting with the team — with its receivers coach, Drew Terrell — in advance of the draft. But when a 703 area code appeared on his phone, he stopped watching Game 6 of the Phoenix Suns-New Orleans Pelicans series to answer. Commanders Coach Ron Rivera was on the other end.

“I couldn’t believe I was getting the phone call," Dotson said with a smile. "...I just took a step away from everyone and talked to Coach Rivera and he introduced himself and said that he was really excited to have me.”

Dotson joins a receiving corps in Washington that is led by Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, two other versatile receivers Dotson knows a bit about.

“I know a little about Terry McLaurin. Played him in college at Ohio State. One of the most underrated receivers in the league, in my opinion, a guy that just produces every single year. ...I can’t wait to get to work with that guy and really just learn from him.

Advertisement

“We complement each other very well.”

The trade was the first in a string of moves in the first round Thursday. But it marked the first time since 2016 that the Commanders moved back in the opening round. They traded with the Houston Texans that year to drop one spot to No. 22 and take receiver Josh Doctson."

Washington will look to add to its haul on Friday, with a pair of selections on Day 2 of the draft: No. 47 overall, in the second round, and 98th in the third, courtesy of the Saints.

GiftOutline Gift Article