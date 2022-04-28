Commanders enter NFL draft fixed on protecting, providing playmakers for new QB

Placeholder while article actions load

Ron Rivera has dropped hints for weeks. He even did it when he introduced his newest starting quarterback, Carson Wentz. “I believe it’s what we’re looking for,” Rivera told reporters in March. “His skill set speaks very well for us, especially with what we want to do and how we want to attack our opponents.”

Rivera has also said multiple times that the trade for Wentz altered his team’s offseason plan, most notably with its limited salary-cap budget in free agency. He has repeatedly said the team is probably out of the running for a quarterback in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft.

And this week, with the draft only days away, Rivera dropped the biggest clue yet.

“[When] we have a guy like Carson, you got to be able to protect him,” he said in a lengthy news conference at the team’s headquarters. “But then you do have to put a dynamic playmaker around him. So we’ll go into this draft with that mantra, that mind-set, that if you can’t get one to make sure we get the other to help him.”

The Washington Commanders head into this week’s draft with six picks, including the 11th overall selection in the first round. It’s possible they collect more picks over the next few days with trades. It’s possible they do so as early as the first round. It’s possible they stay at No. 11 and surprise with their selection.

But in trading for Wentz, the Commanders have invested in winning now — and winning with Wentz. The trade cost Washington a pair of third-round picks (one of which could turn into a second-rounder) and came with Wentz’s $28.3 million salary cap hit.

His salary is guaranteed only for this season, so if the plan falters, the sides can part at no cap charge to the team. But Rivera has preached “a step forward” from the Commanders this year, and investing in now requires building around his quarterback.

So the Commanders aim to protect and provide.

In an unusual draft, the Commanders have plenty of options and haven’t denied their obvious interests. The class of 2022 is especially deep on wide receiving talent and could easily sway Rivera and his staff.

He attended Ohio State’s pro day in Columbus and spoke with Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, presumably about prospects Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. The Commanders had a contingent at most of the college pro days, including that of Drake London, the former USC wide receiver.

Yet the team could surprise and instead move to bolster the offensive line, especially if it opts to trade back to collect additional picks. Washington released left guard Ereck Flowers and allowed right guard Brandon Scherff to head off to Jacksonville for a bigger payday. Although it added Andrew Norwell in free agency, the interior of the line could use upgrading and depth.

“We’re at 11, and we’ll see how things fall,” General Manager Martin Mayhew said. “If there’s a guy there at 11 that we really have conviction on, feel really strongly about, then we’ll take that player. If we think we can go back a few spots and still get one of the players, if we feel really strongly about them, we will definitely explore that.”

Many NFL draft analysts have pegged Washington as a likely landing spot for a defensive back, namely Kyle Hamilton, a versatile safety out of Notre Dame, or Derek Stingley Jr., the former LSU cornerback.

Both come with concerns — Hamilton ran an unimpressive 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and Stingley’s on-field play the past two seasons was uninspiring after a strong freshman campaign — but also plenty of potential.

Rivera, however, has never been a coach of a team that has selected a defensive back in the first round. He claims it’s “kind of a coincidence thing” but noted that he never had the same secondary two years in a row during his tenure in Carolina.

“We never started with the same four guys,” he said. “ … I’d love to have the consistency.”

He has yet to have the same secondary in Washington either and probably won’t for some time. But improving the defense figures to be a priority. Washington ranked among the league’s top five in many major defensive categories two years ago but fell off significantly last season in part because of injuries and the coronavirus.

Restoring the secondary should only help the pass rush — which, of course, should only help the offense. Protect and provide.

“We saw that during that four-game stretch, between Tampa Bay and [Las] Vegas, what we’re capable of,” Rivera said. “You get a lead, and now you can play a certain way. If we can get leads like that and we can cut that pass-rush loose and really just get into a one dimensional game on the defensive side, it’s a different style of football.”

