Georgetown captain Donald Carey, Collin Holloway enter transfer portal

Georgetown captain Donald Carey and forward Collin Holloway have entered the transfer portal, the university announced Thursday. Carey was the second-leading scorer for the Hoyas and was the first captain named by Coach Patrick Ewing. Holloway started 20 games as a sophomore and was one of the better three-point threats for Georgetown.

Carey is going through the NBA draft process and the school noted that both players have the option to return to the Hilltop.

Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley and Kobe Clark have already entered the portal from the 2021-22 roster. The team recently added former LSU guard Brandon Murray, who was named to the SEC all-freshman team last season after averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals while starting 32 games for the Tigers.

“He is an important building block in our efforts to return this program back to national prominence,” Ewing said in a statement about Murray.

VerbalCommits.com, which tracks Division I basketball transfers, reported more than 1,500 players in the portal as of Thursday evening.

Carey played two seasons with the Hoyas after transferring from Siena. He started 48 games, averaged 13.5 points last season and led the team with a 38.8 three-point percentage. Carey won the Big East Sportsmanship award after the season. Holloway earned a bigger role his sophomore season and averaged 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Ewing called Carey an integral part of the team last season after scoring 20 points against Siena.

“Don was here from last year, and we were happy to have him back,” Ewing said after the game.

Georgetown is losing 70 starts off last season’s roster to the transfer portal. Aminu Mohammed and Dante Harris are the only two regular starters returning to a team that went 6-25 (0-19 Big East) and set a program record with 21 straight losses to end the season.

The transfer portal has become a regular tool for players in recent years and Georgetown has lost its share of top producers. The 2020-21 second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Qudus Wahab transferred to Maryland before last season and 2019-20 leading scorer Mac McClung left for Texas Tech the previous season. Baylor guard James Akinjo, first team all-Big 12 in 2021-22, transferred from Georgetown to Arizona before moving on to the Bears.

