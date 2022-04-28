Everyone wants to grade the NFL draft — and no one can agree how

Placeholder while article actions load

By Monday morning, months before the players who walk across a Las Vegas stage this week will don an NFL game day uniform for the first time, the draft already will have been analyzed and prodded on an atomic level. Opinions will be formed, conclusions will be reached, and endless mock draft season will yield to furious draft grade season.

The end of the NFL draft brings an avalanche of instant assessments, evaluations that are catnip for fans but ultimately hollow and disposable. If the draft is the lifeblood of a successful NFL franchise, then what actually defines the difference between good drafts and bad? How — and when — can teams determine whether a draft class proved successful?

The question can be answered in so many ways that the only conclusion is there is no one answer, a wildly unsatisfying result considering how many resources NFL teams pour into the draft and how pivotal it can be. Nothing is more important for an NFL franchise, a multibillion-dollar business followed more intently than any other entity in North American professional sports, than nailing the draft. And nobody can agree on how to measure who succeeds or fails with any tangible specificity.

Some smart NFL executives and analysts answer the question straightforwardly and numerically — teams should aim to land three starters with the seven picks they are allotted before trades. Others approach the question as a means to unpack team-building philosophy — teams should be judged not on how they evaluated players but only on how they read the draft-day chess board, which positions they focused on and how many choices they ended up making. There is disagreement even on whether any of the people picking players are better or worse than their peers.

“It’s hard to evaluate because it’s different for everybody,” former NFL general manager Randy Mueller said. “Unfortunately it’s a subjective business, and everybody sees value and success a little differently in regard to the draft.”

Last decade, an analytically inclined former NFL executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity so he could be candid, became semi-obsessed with how to evaluate how well teams draft, wanting to be sure his franchise was maximizing its picks. He convened meetings for months. He commissioned internal studies, one of which found effectively no year-over-year correlation in how well general managers selected players compared with their peers. (One of the few exceptions was former Baltimore Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome, who consistently picked better than average.)

Which criteria to use puzzled the executive’s team. It considered focusing on which players received second contracts as a measure of a successful pick, but that contained implicit bias — teams might attempt to justify their draft evaluations by re-signing their own picks. Even using advanced stats and grades found on websites such as Pro Football Focus seemed too narrow. He settled on the dollar amount players were paid on their next contracts, either by the re-signing team or in free agency.

“It’s not perfect,” the former executive said. “But nothing is perfect.”

For those who favor the simplest approach, the consensus seems to be that succeeding on not quite half of a team’s picks — however that is judged — constitutes success.

“If you can get three or four meaningful players from each year’s draft, that’s a really good draft,” former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said. “It’s very subjective. But to me it’s — three years later, has that player meaningfully contributed to a good team?”

“If you have a normal amount of picks, you should get on average 2½, maybe even three starters out of a draft,” Mueller said. “That’s kind of your measuring stick. Even more so than that, you should get four core players if you’re doing a good job. If you’re looking for an objective way, that’s the way to do it.

“Usually the aim was if you could get three starters in the draft, that’s a really good draft,” said NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former NFL scout. “You’re talking about over a three-year process. So within three years, if you had come out of that with three guys who are solid starters, guys you’re not looking to replace — ‘winning players’ would be another phrase you’d hear — that’s a really, really solid draft. You get four? Man, you’re cooking with gas when you get four.”

“Our top three picks have to become starters,” Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said.

Trying to simplify the question of what makes a good draft just leads to more questions. What determines a “starter” in a league that uses intricate personnel combinations and substitution packages? If a team makes a bad pick, it might make him a starter anyway, either in hopes of developing a prospect or justifying a misevaluation — the same way franchises hand out second contracts to botched choices.

“The reason it’s such a complicated question is different teams need different things and different coaches value different things,” the former executive said. “A good draft for the Ravens might be a bad draft for the Patriots.”

Some executives cautioned that only time can determine a successful draft — three, maybe four years must pass. When outside analysts released grades in the wake of a draft, “I used to laugh at those,” Mueller said.

For some analytically minded thinkers, though, immediately after the draft is an appropriate time to judge — not based on the quality of specific players chosen but on how a team approached the layered decision-making a draft requires.

The underlying belief for that thinking: There is more randomness to identifying good players than most anybody thinks, but the process of maximizing perceived value can be readily evaluated.

Eric Eager, the vice president of research and development at Pro Football Focus, said a good draft should be judged not only by the quality of players selected but by the way the team navigated the market. Did it take advantage when other teams reached for overvalued players? Did it trade back to acquire more picks? Did it value premium positions?

“You have to give [grades] out when the draft happens because it’s not fair to judge somebody after the outcome happens,” Eager said. “Every single team is making decisions based entirely on the information they have in front of them. You always want to judge the process of a decision in real time. Without the outcome in front of you, the only thing you can really consider is, basically, what was the market laying out as before the draft happened?”

Eager emphasized the importance of teams using their highest choices on positions the NFL values most, based on pay scale and the impact they have on the field. Quarterback hovers well above the rest, followed in some order by cornerback, pass rusher, left tackle and wide receiver.

In recent years, the Indianapolis Colts have provided the closest thing to a test case for what happens when a team drafts the right players at the wrong positions. Under General Manager Chris Ballard, they have undoubtedly drafted excellent players. Linebacker Darius Leonard (second round), guard Quenton Nelson (sixth overall) and running back Jonathan Taylor (second round) can reasonably claim they are perhaps the best in the league at their position. But those roles are regarded by advanced statistics and the NFL’s pay scale as less valuable than the premium positions.

The Colts are annually viewed as possessing one of the NFL’s most talented rosters and a savvy coach in Frank Reich. But they have missed the playoffs two of the past three years and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2018 season. Eager hypothesized that their lack of focus on drafting premium positions is the reason for the conundrum.

“If I broke my hypothesis that no one drafts better than anybody else, I think Chris Ballard drafts good players,” Eager said. “It’s just the draft is more complicated than drafting good players.”

For some, a draft can be considered a success if it produces just one or two gems, as long as they make enough of an impact. In 2007, Tannenbaum was running the New York Jets when, because of trades, they drafted just four players, only two of whom made any contribution. One was cornerback Darrelle Revis, and the other was linebacker David Harris, an 11-year pro. They formed the heart of a defense that, for a brief stretch, challenged the Patriots in the AFC East.

“Anybody would sign up for a draft where there’s a Hall of Famer and a player as good as David Harris was,” Tannenbaum said.

Coming away with excellent players sometimes requires conviction about the draft. Executives agree that fewer than 32 first-round-quality players are selected in the first round. Their task is determining where the top tier ends and how to maneuver their way into it — or out of a spot after the cliff.

In 1997, while running the Seattle Seahawks’ draft, Mueller acquired a second top-10 pick by trading quarterback Rick Mirer. He then dealt it away with other choices to keep moving up until the Seahawks held the third and sixth picks. Mueller risked a lack of depth in this class because he believed the top six players differentiated themselves from the rest. Seattle took cornerback Shawn Springs third and left tackle Walter Jones sixth, giving them a pair of foundational players. Mueller still looks back on the draft as his favorite.

Conversely, while running the Miami Dolphins’ draft in 2006, Mueller tried trading down out of the 16th pick, calling every other team in the days and hours before the draft because he believed it contained only 10 or 11 first-round-worthy players. He found no takers and after staying put Miami took cornerback Jason Allen, who played seven years in the NFL but didn’t make the impact Mueller wanted from a first-rounder.

“It’s like a train coming down the tracks,” Mueller said. “You know where you sit; you’re not going to feel great about the pick. Sometimes I’ve been able to get out of there. Other times you’re stuck. At that point, that year, I was so disappointed I couldn’t make a trade for us to back up and get out of there. I still think about that draft.”

In coming years — or even by Saturday night — NFL general managers will lament or celebrate their own selections. They will be judged on a difficult job, even if that judging comes with its own endless challenges.

Sam Fortier and Rick Maese contributed to this report.

