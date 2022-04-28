Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Part of the selling point for the Washington Nationals this season — and let’s be honest, there isn’t much to sell — was that whatever the state of the team around him, at least Juan Soto would have four or five plate appearances a night. The team might lose — and lose and lose and lose, because the streak has now reached eight, all at home. But Soto could do anything to any pitch he sees, and that is some combination of intriguing and alluring, no matter the record or the score.

Except what if the main drawing card isn’t, at the moment, a draw?

“Right now,” Soto said in a quiet home clubhouse late Thursday afternoon, “we all know I’m kind of struggling.”

As the Nats head west for what could be a suffocating three-city road trip, it’s ugly all over the place, and a situation that is both predictable and dire is exacerbated by Soto’s struggles. His most recent run batted in is nearly two weeks in the rearview. In the 10 games since — a run which ended with Thursday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins that was both sleepy and sloppy — Soto is 6 for 33 with three doubles.

He’s not a .243 hitter who will drag a .429 slugging percentage into the heat of summer. Yet when he steps into the batter’s box Friday night in San Francisco, those are the numbers that will be displayed on the board.

“Big picture,” first-year hitting coach Darnell Coles said, “he’s the best hitter in baseball.”

Big picture, that’s true. For a month, it hasn’t been — and not close. Soto’s strength is absolutely murdering the one or two decent pitches an opposing staff offers him per game. As April fades into May, he’s still getting those scant pitches on which he might do damage. He’s missing them, and the result is unusually tiny numbers next to his picture.

Thirty-two times in a still-young career, Soto has driven in at least three runs in a game. After 21 games to start the season, he has just three RBI — total. Thursday, he came up in the first inning with César Hernández already on second. Normally, this is an opportunity. Right now, Soto couldn’t buy an RBI whether he offered gold doubloons or cryptocurrency. With runners in scoring position, he is a perplexing 1 for 15.

“Early in the game, I swing at a couple balls that didn’t go my way,” Soto said.

He played them back in his mind. With Hernández on second, Soto worked Marlins lefty Trevor Rogers to a full count. Rogers came with a changeup that may have dotted the low, outside corner of the zone — or may have missed it.

“Ball four,” was Soto’s estimation. He swung anyway.

“I ground out to the pitcher,” he said. “And then the next at-bat, I strike out with a pitch on my neck that was supposed to be ball four.”

In each case, Soto turned to home plate umpire Chris Segal, as if verifying what he already knew: “Am I, Juan Soto, swinging at balls that aren’t in the strike zone?” Yes, on occasion, he is.

Soto isn’t responsible for the Nationals’ top-to-bottom offensive struggles. But their funk — if that’s what this is, and this isn’t who they are — is exaggerated because he’s not hitting either. Washington’s last win was a 1-0 decision over the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 19. In the eight games since, their offensive output has been two, three, one, two, three, two, one and two runs. Including the narrow win, they came to bat 80 times in that stretch, and scored more than one run just three times.

“Throughout our lineup, there’s no consistent at-bats,” Manager Dave Martinez said after Thursday’s loss. “We’re taking some walks. We’re not getting that big hit. We’re not having that big inning. We need to start swinging the bats a little bit better.”

That has to start with Soto, and not just because he’s the game’s best hitter, but because this lineup is defined more by who used to be in it than by who’s left. The lack of hitters who are either established or hot or both allows opposing teams to start their conversation about how to attack the Nationals by addressing how they’ll avoid Soto — and go from there.

“I just think he gets pitched to differently,” Coles said. “He knows that. Other teams game plan for him a certain way.”

The game plan, even when he’s scuffling more than shuffling, doesn’t deviate in important situations: Be careful. By the eighth, Soto was 0 for 2 with a walk. Marlins lefty Richard Bleier started Soto with a pair of sliders well below the strike zone.

“The one thing I reiterate to him every day is for him to take his walks,” Martinez said, “and not try and do too much.”

Even through all this, Soto is disciplined about that aspect. His two walks Thursday give him 20 on the year, the most in baseball. Some of that is his stern refusal to swing at pitcher’s pitches. Some of it is the absolute preference for any sane pitcher to face whomever’s behind him. Until Wednesday, that was designated hitter Nelson Cruz, whose .499 on-base-plus-slugging percentage is best seen through a microscope.

But even with first baseman Josh Bell behind him now — a flip-flop of the third place and cleanup hitters Martinez made in an effort to get Cruz going — Soto is missing the pitch he needs to crush. Thursday, it was a 2-0 fastball on the outside edge of the plate. A locked-in Soto might drive that ball to left field. A smidgen-off Soto fouled it away.

“It was a pretty good pitch,” Soto said. “It was in the strike zone. I just missed it, a click behind. And then when he sees me foul off a pitch, I know he doesn’t want to challenge me again.”

So Bleier didn’t, wasting a couple of sliders below the zone that Soto took. The end result of the at-bat — a walk — is fine. But a lineup that needs the best of Juan Soto to have even a chance at a big inning, a walk might not be as good as a hit.

“I want him to be the guy to drive in those runs,” Martinez said.

And he wants to be the guy driving them in. After he showered, Soto sat in front of his locker wrapped in towels and leaned back in his chair. He stared into the middle distance. When he arrived like a 19-year-old lightning bolt in May of 2018, he drove in six runs in his first calendar month in the majors — which was only 12 games. Never has he driven in fewer in a month since. Shoot, last July alone he plated 22.

“I’m not frustrated at all,” he said. “I just want to never play in the cold weather. I’m from the warm weather. Whenever we get warm, we’ll go. We’ll rock n’ roll.”

He zipped up his bag and headed toward the bus, then the airport, then the west coast, where the rest of the season awaited. Juan Soto has just three RBIs, and the Nationals have lost eight straight. This has to be the low point, right?

