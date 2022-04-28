Patrick Corbin is better, Nats’ offense is worse, and skid hits eight

Placeholder while article actions load

It didn’t matter that Patrick Corbin finally put together a strong start. It didn’t matter that the Washington Nationals grabbed an early lead against the Miami Marlins on a chilly Thursday afternoon at Nats Park. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By the third inning, that lead was gone. By the seventh, Corbin was in trouble. And for the eighth straight game, the Nationals took a loss, this one a 3-2 decision that earned the Marlins their first sweep of Washington since 2015. It also marked the first back-to-back sweeps of the Nationals (6-15) since August, not long after the team unloaded eight veterans at the trade deadline to start the current rebuild.

Corbin’s bounce-back outing was a highlight. After allowing seven runs over 1⅔ innings in his previous start, the left-hander worked into the seventh with a manageable pitch count before yielding a leadoff double to Brian Anderson and then hitting Miguel Rojas, ending Corbin’s afternoon at 90 pitches.

“I’ve been working on a lot of stuff, so it’s good to see some results out there,” Corbin said. “I felt pretty good. Just trying to continue off this and it’s been a tough week or so for us here. It stinks we didn’t get the win, but guys are out there fighting.”

Following a bullpen session earlier this week, Corbin, Manager Dave Martinez and pitching coach Jim Hickey wanted Corbin to focus on getting his slider in the strike zone more to set up the pitch when they want it outside the zone. The slider was extremely effective Thursday — he threw it 33 times, generating five strikeouts with it.

It helped that the rest of his three-pitch arsenal was working — he had strong command of his change-up and good life on his sinker. The combination limited the Marlins to just four hits.

“If he can continue to do that, he’ll be just fine,” Martinez said. “He looked really good today and I’m very pleased with what he did.”

His first hit allowed came in the third on an RBI double from Jon Berti that drove in Rojas, who reached on a throwing error by Lucius Fox. Berti advanced to third on a fielding error by Victor Robles, and after Corbin walked Jesús Aguilar, he escaped the jam with the help of a diving stop by Maikel Franco at third.

Corbin retired nine of the next 11 batters and attempted to be the first Washington pitch to make it through the seventh, but he only faced two Marlins — allowing Anderson’s double before he hit Rojas in the helmet in what was a scary moment.

“I believe that’s the first time it’s happened to me and it kind of just shocked me a little bit to see that,” Corbin said. “But [Rojas] gave me the thumbs up when I was walking off so, just scary.”

Victor Arano came in, yielded a single to pinch-hitter Jesús Sánchez to make it 2-1 and a wild pitch two batters later scored Rojas to give the Marlins a 3-1 lead. The Nationals got a run back in the eighth on back-to-back doubles from Robles and César Hernandez, but could get no closer.

How did the offense fare Thursday and during the homestand? The offense sputtered, continuing a trend for the 10-game homestand. The Nationals got two hits in the first, two in the eighth — and nothing in between, or afterward. Josh Bell’s double in the first inning that drove in César Hernández was nothing particularly special, an 86.5 mph jam shot into right field. But the early 1-0 advantage for the Nationals was their first lead since April 19, which coincided with their last win.

Only two runners reached between the second and seventh — Franco on an error and Juan Soto on a walk. Washington scored three runs or less in nine of the 10-games on the homestand, and scored just five runs in the three-game series with Miami.

Now the team heads west for a three-game set against the NL-West leading San Francisco Giants.

“My concern now is the offense,” Martinez said. “We got to come back tomorrow and play a pretty good team in the Giants, but we got to come out ready to hit. Not looking for walks, the walks will come, but I want them to swing at strikes, put the ball in play, hit the ball hard, go gap-to-gap.”

How often has Tanner Rainey been used this season? Not much. The Nationals closer hasn’t allowed a run in six appearances and has converted all three of his save opportunities. But there just haven’t been many games save. Rainey has pitched once in each of the Nationals’ past four series.

Why did Alcides Escobar get back-to-back days off? Martinez said he wanted to give the Nationals shortstop a couple of days to work on his swing, specifically timing and staying above the baseball. Escobar is just 7-for-57 (. 123) with one extra base hit. Martinez has noted that Escobar was chasing too many pitches; his chase percentage (33 percent) is about five percent higher than the league average.

