Live updates The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock as the 2022 NFL draft gets set to begin

The biggest event of the NFL offseason has arrived, with the 2022 NFL draft kicking off Thursday night in Las Vegas. As has been the case for the past few years, the first rounders get their own time to shine, while the second and third rounds are set for Friday night and rounds 4-7 happen Saturday.
Conventional wisdom says this draft will feature a deep pool of potential pros while at the same time lacking in star power. Plenty of trades out of the first round could come to fruition, while pass rushers and offensive linemen are expected to highlight the crop of top picks.
Follow along for live, pick-by-pick updates and analysis of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Here’s what to know
Giants decline Daniel Jones’s fifth-year optionReturn to menu
The New York Giants have declined to exercise their fifth-year option in the contract of quarterback Daniel Jones, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday.
The decision came a few days ahead of Monday’s deadline. It’s unlikely to change the course of the opening round of the NFL draft Thursday night. The Giants possess the draft’s fifth and seventh overall selections but do not appear to be in the market to choose a quarterback.
The move leaves Jones under contract to the Giants for only one more season. He is set to make just less than $4.2 million for the 2022 season under his original four-year rookie contract. He would have been paid $22.4 million for the 2023 season under his fifth-year option if the Giants had exercised it.
The decision not to exercise the option year in Jones’s contract had been expected and leaves the Giants with time to decide whether they believe that Jones is their franchise quarterback. They have a new general manager in Joe Schoen and a new coach in Brian Daboll.
Jones, taken sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft by former general manager Dave Gettleman, has thrown for 8,398 yards in his three seasons for the Giants. He has 45 touchdown passes, 29 interceptions and a passer rating of 84.3. The Giants have a record of 12-25 with Jones as their starter. They have missed the playoffs in five straight seasons and went 4-13 last season under Daboll’s predecessor, Joe Judge.
The move leaves Jones eligible for free agency following the 2022 season. But the Giants could use their franchise player tag to retain him if needed.
The Giants did exercise their fifth-year option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, another one of their first-round choices in 2019.
Little star power but plenty of intrigue as Round 1 nearsReturn to menu
The early stages of the NFL draft’s opening round are likely to be dominated by pass rushers and offensive tackles.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could choose between edge rushers Travon Walker of Georgia and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan for the top overall selection. Offensive tackles Evan Neal of Alabama and Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu of North Carolina State could be taken soon thereafter. Cornerbacks and wide receivers also could be plentiful in the first round.
This draft class lacks marquee quarterbacks. But there is interest in Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell. Some teams remain needy at the sport’s most important position, and quarterbacks tend to come off the board sooner than expected in most drafts.
7 rounds. 3 days. It all starts TODAY.— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) April 28, 2022
🏈 Thursday: Round 1
🏈 Friday: Rounds 2-3
🏈 Saturday: Rounds 4-7
📺: 2022 #NFLDraft — April 28-30 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/Ivi2vIvINw
Amid an offseason of high-profile NFL trades, eight teams (the Lions, Texans, Jets, Giants, Eagles, Saints, Packers and Chiefs) have two opening-round choices each. Eight teams (the Rams, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Browns, 49ers, Bears and Colts) have none.
This draft is considered lacking in high-end talent but deep, with plenty of promising players expected to be available on Day 2 and even into the early stages of Day 3. Many teams undoubtedly will try to trade back in the draft order to stockpile picks and take advantage of that depth.
There remain some prominent NFL players who could be traded during the draft, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield of Cleveland and Jimmy Garoppolo of San Francisco and wide receivers Deebo Samuel of the Niners and DK Metcalf of Seattle.
What to read about the NFL
Blockbuster trade: Deshaun Watson will attempt to resume his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after missing all of last season while facing accusations of sexual misconduct.
Sports media: Why are NFL broadcasters shuffling networks and breaking the bank this offseason? Blame Tony Romo. And Amazon.
Analysis: One-time second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky is high-upside, low-cost and a perfect fit in Pittsburgh.
Jerry Brewer: With Russell Wilson, the Seahawks changed the NFL. Now they’re trying to do it again.
Brady’s back: Tom Brady, 44, announced his retirement Feb. 1 after 22 NFL seasons and seven Super Bowl victories. Barely 40 days later, he’s back.
