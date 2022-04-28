Live updates The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock as the 2022 NFL draft gets set to begin

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Divers swim in the fountain of the Bellagio hotel-casino Tuesday in Las Vegas, ahead of the NFL draft. (John Locher/AP)
By Mark Maske
, 
Adam Kilgore
and 
Jerry Brewer
 
Today at 7:00 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:10 p.m. EDT
The biggest event of the NFL offseason has arrived, with the 2022 NFL draft kicking off Thursday night in Las Vegas. As has been the case for the past few years, the first rounders get their own time to shine, while the second and third rounds are set for Friday night and rounds 4-7 happen Saturday.

Conventional wisdom says this draft will feature a deep pool of potential pros while at the same time lacking in star power. Plenty of trades out of the first round could come to fruition, while pass rushers and offensive linemen are expected to highlight the crop of top picks.

Follow along for live, pick-by-pick updates and analysis of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft

Here’s what to know

  • For the second consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the first overall pick. They will be followed in the top five (barring any trades) by the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
  • This year’s draft will be heavy on depth but light on stars. In his final mock draft, The Post’s Mark Maske noted that, “Some teams say there are perhaps 15 players worthy of being first-round picks. After that, one team’s late-first-round choice could be another team’s projected third-rounder.”
  • No position group has seen its stock rise higher and faster than wide receivers. Multiple wideouts have changed teams or signed big free agent deals this offseason, with potentially more dealing to come. Maske has six going in the first round this year after 23 were drafted in the first or second rounds in 2020 and 2021.
  • The draft will be televised live from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas by ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network and streamed via the NFL and ESPN apps. Coverage of the first round begins Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern.
