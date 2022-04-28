Live updates The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock as the 2022 NFL draft gets set to begin

The New York Giants have declined to exercise their fifth-year option in the contract of quarterback Daniel Jones, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday.

The decision came a few days ahead of Monday’s deadline. It’s unlikely to change the course of the opening round of the NFL draft Thursday night. The Giants possess the draft’s fifth and seventh overall selections but do not appear to be in the market to choose a quarterback.

The move leaves Jones under contract to the Giants for only one more season. He is set to make just less than $4.2 million for the 2022 season under his original four-year rookie contract. He would have been paid $22.4 million for the 2023 season under his fifth-year option if the Giants had exercised it.

The decision not to exercise the option year in Jones’s contract had been expected and leaves the Giants with time to decide whether they believe that Jones is their franchise quarterback. They have a new general manager in Joe Schoen and a new coach in Brian Daboll.

Jones, taken sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft by former general manager Dave Gettleman, has thrown for 8,398 yards in his three seasons for the Giants. He has 45 touchdown passes, 29 interceptions and a passer rating of 84.3. The Giants have a record of 12-25 with Jones as their starter. They have missed the playoffs in five straight seasons and went 4-13 last season under Daboll’s predecessor, Joe Judge.

The move leaves Jones eligible for free agency following the 2022 season. But the Giants could use their franchise player tag to retain him if needed.