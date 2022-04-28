Placeholder while article actions load

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson, for now the NBA’s biggest and most athletic ballboy, spent Thursday evening shagging rebounds for his New Orleans Pelicans teammates, lip syncing to a Drake song and flashing his gleaming smile as he posed for selfies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sidelined all season with a foot injury, the top overall pick in the 2019 draft looked fit and happy as he bounded around the Smoothie King Center court before Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns. Williamson has teased fans in recent weeks with between-the-legs windmills during pregame workouts, but on the biggest night of the Pelicans’ season he opted to pantomime his crowd-pleasing dunks without actually jumping. This wasn’t the right moment for the latest installment of “The Zion Show.”

When the Pelicans drafted Williamson nearly three years ago, he appeared to be a textbook franchise player, the type of centerpiece talent around whom an organization gradually builds until it reaches the playoffs and, hopefully, title contention. But an entirely different story emerged: Without their megastar forward, the Pelicans remade themselves into never-say-die underdogs who gave the top-seeded Suns all they could handle in the first round before finally falling, 115-109, in Game 6.

To survive, Phoenix needed late-game poise from an experienced cast that reached the Finals last year. In the tense closing minutes, Chris Paul found Deandre Ayton for a lob, Devin Booker drained a clutch three-pointer and defensive stopper Mikal Bridges converted a steal into a transition bucket in an end-to-end sequence that made mild-mannered Suns Coach Monty Williams jump for joy. Paul, in particular, was magnificent, finishing with 33 points on 14-for-14 shooting to eliminate his former franchise.

The Suns’ collective relief was understandable given how they had been frustrated by the Pelicans, whose cast of characters was worthy of an inspirational sports movie. There was Brandon Ingram, an all-star forward eager to prove himself as a winner and a leader after being traded away by the Los Angeles Lakers. There was CJ McCollum, the silky scorer who brought veteran know-how following a midseason trade. There was Jonas Valanciunas, a bruising center with slicked-back hair and sharp elbows. And, to the fans’ delight, there were Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado, a pair of unheralded rookies whose harassing, tireless defense gave Phoenix fits.

In defeat, seven Pelicans scored in double figures, led by Ingram with 21 points. New Orleans nearly forced a Game 7 but was undone by poor outside shooting and Phoenix’s veteran savvy.

Though the Suns got a big boost when Booker, their all-star guard, returned for Game 6 after missing three games with a hamstring injury, the Pelicans took the news in stride and opened a 10-point halftime lead, buoyed by play-in tournament wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers.

“We’ve had two [do-or-die games],” Pelicans Coach Willie Green said before the game. “This is our third. We look forward to these moments. Our backs are against the wall. Most years, you get one, at best. We’ve been fortunate to have our third. I say fortunate because we’re a young group. We haven’t had these experiences together. I haven’t had them as a coach.”

Green, who was hired last summer to his first head coaching job, did a remarkable job of bringing together a team with relatively little shared experience. Last year, Valanciunas played for the Memphis Grizzlies, McCollum played for the Portland Trail Blazers and both Jones and Alvarado were still in college. Ingram, meanwhile, was cast as Williamson’s co-star rather than as an alpha dog.

The Pelicans took their lumps early in the season, starting 1-12 after receiving Williamson’s injury news. McCollum’s arrival helped power a late-season push that helped New Orleans sneak into the play-in mix. Under the NBA’s old postseason format, the Pelicans — who finished with the West’s ninth-best record at 36-46 — would have been a lottery team.

Once in, New Orleans made the most of its opportunity, claiming wins in Game 2 and Game 4 as Phoenix adjusted to Booker’s injury. Alvarado’s ball-hawking defense on Paul, which famously triggered 8-second backcourt violations, symbolized the Pelicans’ peskiness and prompted “Jose! Jose! Jose!” serenades from the home crowd. Not to be outdone, Jones poked free a steal in the third quarter of Game 6, weaving through multiple defenders with a behind-the-back dribble before finishing a transition layup to loud applause.

At this time last year, there were real questions about whether New Orleans could assemble a quality supporting cast to satisfy Williamson, who is on his third coach in three seasons and is eligible for a maximum rookie contract extension this summer. Rumors percolated that the former Duke star might want to play in a larger market, triggering bad memories of Paul’s 2011 departure for the Clippers and Anthony Davis’s 2019 move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pelicans’ pitch to Williamson sounds much better these days: Green looks like a rising star, Ingram and McCollum are locked in for the foreseeable future, Jones and Alvarado bring value with their energy and low-budget contracts, and the front office can seek to fill out the rotation with a cache of future draft assets and without any cap-clogging contracts. The table is set nicely for Williamson, who has thrived as a paint-dominating playmaker when healthy, to pick up where he left off on his quest to be one of the faces of the sport.

Despite the loss, New Orleans’ transformation brought Green to tears.

“So proud of everything we accomplished together,” Green said. “We poured a lot into this season. I’m very optimistic. Our future is bright. We’ll soak this up. The playoff experience was great for us. Elimination games. The play-in experience and this loss, we feel it.”

While Williamson still faces a burden of proof when it comes to his ability to stay healthy, his burden is considerably lighter. The 21-year-old phenom is no longer responsible for overhauling an entire organization. Plenty of progress was made without him.

