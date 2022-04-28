Rudy Gobert suffers facial swelling after sting by a bee from his own hive

Placeholder while article actions load

Rudy Gobert is known as one of the foremost shot blockers in the NBA, but he recently wasn’t able to swat aside a bee from his own hive. The result was a sting that left the Utah Jazz star with some swelling on his face Thursday, ahead of a do-or-die Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The good news for the Jazz is that Gobert assured reporters following an afternoon shoot-around that he would be able to play. Utah is also expected to have the services of all-star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is dealing with lower leg issues. Both players have incentive to push through possible pain or discomfort, given that the Mavs hold a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Gobert went so far as to suggest that it could be “actually good to get stung by a bee.”

“It doesn’t look like it right now, [but] there are actually some good health benefits,” he said. “There are some treatments — people get stung on purpose, too.”

“I didn’t,” Gobert emphasized, “but … [shrugs].”

Some scientific inquiries back up Gobert’s claim. A study published in 2019 by the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that bee venom could have a number of potential benefits, including reducing inflammation, mitigating the effects of neurodegenerative diseases and having a cytotoxic effect on cancer cells.

“I always felt great the next few days after, for some reason,” Gobert said Thursday of the two previous times he has been stung. He noted that his advocacy for the benefits of bee stings came with an important qualification.

“Not getting swarmed,” he asserted. “Getting stung by one bee. It’s different.”

A 29-year-old France native who has been with the Jazz for the entirety of his nine-year career, Gobert said he “always wanted” to have a beehive and finally made the acquisition about a year ago. He may have been influenced by his NBA landing spot, given that Utah is known as the “Beehive State,” although the numerous representations of bees and hives in state iconography has been attributed more to an admiration for the insects’ industrious and cooperative nature than to a culture of honey production.

Asked Thursday why he wanted a beehive, Gobert replied, “It’s good for the environment, it’s good for the landscape — all the flowers, the fruits. And I love honey, so I always wanted to have my own. It’s been going great.

“Sometimes there are some casualties,” the 7-1 center said with a smile, “but it’s been great.”

Gobert explained that his bees were “a little upset” because he “just changed the queen” a few days ago. While that’s not something journalists hear from NBA players every day, it was more plausible than his initial, joking attempt to account for his injury.

“It was like were seven guys, and I’m the only one that came out of the room,” Gobert cracked as he sat down for the media session.

The sting caused some swelling near his right eye, but he said his vision was fine.

Now the Jazz just need Gobert and Mitchell to play at a venomously effective level against Dallas, or they’ll be seeing themselves out of the postseason.

