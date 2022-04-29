Placeholder while article actions load

The quarterbacks decidedly were not the focus in Thursday night’s opening round of the NFL draft. Only one of them, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, was selected, going 20th overall by the hometown Steelers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But they could be more of the story when the draft resumes Friday evening with rounds 2 and 3. Liberty’s Malik Willis, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell remain available. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the opening pick of the second round after trading down out of the first round entirely. They need a future successor to Tom Brady. Other teams still needing quarterback help could trade into position to land one of the remaining prospects, if needed.

This NFL draft class lacks star power but is lauded for its depth at many positions. There are enough highly regarded players to last into Saturday’s Day 3. Here’s a look at the top players available for Day 2.

The #NFLDraft continues tonight with Rounds 2 and 3!



📺: 2022 #NFLDraft -- 7pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/atLQryPVxn — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: There had been some thought that Willis might go sixth overall to the Carolina Panthers. Instead, the Panthers chose offensive tackle Ikem (Ickey) Ekwonu, and Willis fell out of the first round entirely. Willis has great potential but perhaps will need to be given time to develop. It would not be surprising for a team to move up to take Willis quickly in the second round.

Boye Mafe, edge rusher, Minnesota: There were five pass rushers taken in the opening round: Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jermaine Johnson II and George Karlaftis. Mafe could be the sixth to go.

David Ojabo, edge rusher, Michigan: Ojabo will challenge Mafe to be the next pass rusher to come off the board. He could join his college teammate, Hutchinson, in being an NFL difference-maker.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia: Five Georgia defensive players were chosen in the opening round — Walker, defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Quay Walker and safety Lewis Cine. It was a bit of an upset that Dean didn’t join them. He’s a steady player and is likely to come off the board relatively soon.

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi: Corral and Desmond Ridder could vie to be the second quarterback selected Friday. Corral and Willis were on hand Thursday in Las Vegas and had to endure dropping out of the first round in person.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati: Ridder, like Willis and Corral, initially was thought to have a chance to be taken in the first round. Now, quarterback-needy teams must weigh what’s still available against the prospect of trading for a veteran such as Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield or San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo.

Bernhard Raimann, T, Central Michigan: He grew up in Austria and began his college football career as a tight end. So he should continue to improve in the NFL at a position that he has been playing for only two seasons.

Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut: Jones is a very good run defender who has some surprising pass-rushing ability. He could be the next defensive tackle chosen.

Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson: Five cornerbacks were selected Thursday; Derek Stingley Jr. and Ahmad (Sauce) Gardner were taken within the initial four picks before Trent McDuffie, Kaiir Elam and Daxton Hill where chosen later in the first round. Booth and several other cornerbacks should be in demand Friday.

Logan Hall, DT, Houston: He’s small for a defensive tackle but has the versatility to line up at defensive end. He could be an effective interior pass rusher as a situational player.

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State: He’s big and fast, and it’s a bit of a surprise that he was not taken late in the first round. The Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams earlier this offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill. Yet both of those teams used their four combined opening-round picks on defensive players.

Packer fans:

Greg Jennings

Jordy Nelson

Davante Adams.

All 2nd round picks.

Deep breaths...See you tomorrow... — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 29, 2022

George Pickens, WR, Georgia: Six wideouts were chosen within a span of 11 picks Thursday night between Nos. 8 and 18. But then none was taken for the remainder of the first round. The run on wide receivers should resume at some point Friday.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina: Howell might have a tougher time than Willis, Corral and Ridder being taken in the second round.

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington: Gordon is another player who attended Thursday’s first round in Las Vegas.

Nicholas Petit-Frere, T, Ohio State: He and Raimann are the next-best offensive tackles available. Five offensive tackles were chosen Thursday — Ekwonu, Evan Neal, Charles Cross, Trevor Penning and Tyler Smith.

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn: It would not be surprising to see Booth, Gordon and McCreary all taken in the upper half of the second round.

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan: Moore is a bit smaller but remains an intriguing prospect. The other variable in the wide receiver market is the possibility that a veteran such as Seattle’s DK Metcalf or San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel will be traded. That seems far less likely now that the first round is done, however. The going rate for a top NFL wideout in this offseason’s trade market has included, to this point, a 2022 first-round pick.

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State: The devaluation of NFL running backs continued Thursday, with none being taken in the opening round. Hall or Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker should become the first one chosen at some point Friday.

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA: Tight ends likewise were shut out of the first round. Dulcich will vie with Colorado State’s Trey McBride and Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely to be the first one selected.

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State: He’s a good receiver and could be a nice Day 2 addition for some team.

