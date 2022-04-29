Bullis bullies Landon and gets the upper hand in this IAC rivalry

Placeholder while article actions load

As an eighth grader attending Landon in 2018, Charlie Muller learned about lacrosse from his friends, who encouraged him to play and taught him the fundamentals. Muller grasped how seriously Landon treated lacrosse that spring when students packed the bleachers for the school’s middle school clash against rival Bullis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But later that year, Muller chose to attend high school at Bullis, where he soon learned the opposing side of the rivalry while playing long stick midfield for the Bulldogs. When Muller returned to Landon on Friday afternoon, the senior commanded Bullis’s defense in a 10-6 win over the Bears in Bethesda.

Since Muller recovered from a fractured left thumb this month, Bullis has won seven consecutive games. The team is in fine form with the Interstate Athletic Conference postseason nearing.

Advertisement

“Life for me has really been lacrosse, and it started here,” Muller, a Harvard commit, said on Landon’s turf field. “Going to Bullis, I realized they accepted me and they developed me. I still love those guys, but I’m a competitor.”

Landon (10-6) had controlled its rivalry with Bullis (12-4) for decades, winning 32 consecutive IAC titles. Bullis has become a contender in the past decade, having won three of the past five IAC titles and the 2019 Geico Nationals crown.

“Man, it’s always a big game for us,” Bullis Coach Jeff Bellistri said. “They’re usually at the top of the conference with all the tradition that Landon has. We just like being in the conversation, and it feels even better to come here and win.”

Entering this season, Bellistri believed his team would contend in the IAC, but when a McDonogh School defender fell on Muller’s thumb in a scrimmage in March, those early-season aspirations were put on pause. The Bulldogs started 5-4 while Muller was sidelined for a month.

Muller returned against St. Albans on April 7, and with Bullis still developing team chemistry, it won by a goal. The Bulldogs displayed their potential in a win over Gonzaga two days later, when Bullis scored in the opening 10 seconds.

Against Landon, Bullis jumped out to a 4-0 lead. With 9:16 remaining, attackman Chase Band scored his fifth goal to provide the Bulldogs a 9-4 edge. More challenges await Bullis — it visits reigning IAC champion Georgetown Prep on Tuesday before beginning the postseason.

Still, after Friday’s win, Bullis players celebrated on the field with their classmates, one of whom was holding a blue and gold sign that read “BEAR FREE ZONE.”

“We’ve prepared all season for this,” Band said. “Everything we do is for this game. They hate us; we hate them.”

GiftOutline Gift Article