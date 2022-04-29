Caps close with a thud, fall into a first-round date with top-seeded Panthers

Placeholder while article actions load

NEW YORK — Shortly after the puck dropped Friday night in Washington’s regular season finale against the New York Rangers, the Capitals’ first-round playoff matchup was already taking shape. About 370 miles away in Pittsburgh, the Penguins broke out to an early three-goal lead against Columbus. The Capitals needed a Blue Jackets win to have any hope of changing playoff positions. They also needed to beat the Rangers — despite again playing without captain Alex Ovechkin (upper-body injury) and Nicklas Backstrom (body maintenance).

Neither result came to pass, with a 3-2 loss at Madison Square Garden cementing Washington’s first-round postseason date with the Atlantic Division champion Florida Panthers.

The Capitals finished 44-26-12, their 100 points earning them the second wild-card spot in the East. The Panthers (58-18-6, 122 points) won two of three meetings this season with the Capitals, with one of those wins coming in overtime.

Advertisement

The Capitals had multiple chances to avoid top-seeded Florida in the playoffs — wins in their final two games would have done the trick — but they closed the season with losses in their final four games.

Dryden Hunt’s slick move to beat Ilya Samsonov at 6:42 of the final frame sealed the finale. The Capitals, who have yet to name a starting goaltender between Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek for Game 1 of the postseason, have given up at least three goals in 20 of their final 25 games.

The Rangers opened the scoring 3:26 into the second period when Filip Chytil squeezed the puck past Samsonov, who didn’t seal off the post.

Justin Schultz answered 35 seconds later, beating Alexandar Georgiev with a shot that clipped the crossbar. John Carlson scored a power-play rocket at 5:13 of the second to put the visitors up 2-1, Carlson’s 17th goal of the season. The Rangers answered about 10 minutes later with Alex Lafreniere’s goal on an odd-man rush. Carlson had a bad misplay at the blue line that led to the Rangers’ rush chance.

Advertisement

The game concluded Washington’s stretch of three games in four nights. The Capitals were previously humbled in two straight losses to the New York Islanders, with a 4-1 loss Tuesday and a 5-1 defeat Thursday.

“The last three games, we just haven’t really been emotionally invested in the game,” center Lars Eller said. “Like, we are there, but we are not really there. The two Islanders games were almost embarrassing a little bit. Today was a little bit better but I don’t recognize us out there.”

Considering the two gaping holes in its lineup, Washington’s performance against the Rangers might offer something to build for the playoffs.

“Whatever it is leading up into the playoffs, you want to get into as good of a position as you can,” Carlson said. “You want to feel as good as you can in your game individually and as a team and I think over the last month or so we’ve played some of our best hockey of the whole year, so with that said, we are a confident group.”

Advertisement

Ovechkin missed his third straight game. It is still unclear whether he will be available for Game 1 next week. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Ovechkin skated again Friday morning, continued to make progress, but it wasn’t enough to play. The coach added Ovechkin’s absence against the Rangers was not the team being overly cautious with its star; the Russian is still trying to recover from falling hard into the boards Sunday against Toronto.

Ovechkin was in a lighthearted mood at Madison Square Garden, egging on the crowd from his seat in the press box after the Capitals took their brief 2-1 lead in the second period.

Backstrom’s absence from the lineup was expected. The center, who missed the first part of the season while rehabbing his hip, took a maintenance day for the back half of the team’s last back-to-back game set in early April. Backstrom has looked a step slow in recent weeks, with his last goal coming March 26 against New Jersey.

Advertisement

“I thought we played a good game, game just didn’t go our way. A couple tough bounces out there, but would have been nice to end with some wins, but season is over. We are moving on. We are getting ready for Florida,” Laviolette said.

Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp did not play for the Rangers because of injuries.

What to know about the Capitals’ game against the Rangers:

Power play finally fires

Washington scored its first power play goal in six games with Carlson’s blast in the second period. The Capitals finished 1 of 4 on the power play against the Rangers.

Before their Manhattan matchup, the Capitals were 0-for-18 on the power play in their past five games. Washington couldn’t get any sense of rhythm or momentum on the power play unit, with the chemistry and execution lacking.

Capitals sign young goalie

The Capitals signed goalie Garin Bjorklund, a 2020 sixth-round pick, to a three-year entry-level contract Friday afternoon. Bjorklund’s contract will carry an average annual value of $843,333.

Bjorklund, 19 is a 6-foot-2, 178-pounder who finished his season with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), with an 8-36-2 record, a 4.26 goals against average and .877 save percentage.

GiftOutline Gift Article