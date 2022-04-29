Dontay Demus Jr. put his NFL dreams on hold to return to Maryland

Placeholder while article actions load

For a few weeks last fall, the Maryland football season rolled along with optimism and buzz. Coach Michael Locksley’s vision for improving the program had started to come to fruition with four straight wins. Continuity at the quarterback position led to a prolific passing game, and Dontay Demus Jr., the team’s top receiver, fueled this rise toward prominence.

“Everything was on its way up,” said Demus, who led the Big Ten in receiving yards a month into his senior season and seemed poised to bolt to the NFL once the 2021 slate ended.

Excitement grew around the team, and fans packed inside Maryland’s stadium for a marquee Friday night game against Iowa, ranked fifth nationally at the time. But then Demus secured the ball on a kickoff and sprinted toward the right side of the field. As an opposing player tried to bring Demus to the ground, his leg twisted with his cleat stuck in the turf — one of those unnatural movements that becomes cringeworthy upon slow-motion replay. Demus didn’t feel the pain of his ACL tearing, but he could tell something wasn’t right because his leg wouldn’t move.

The team’s medical staff ushered Demus onto a cart, and the receiver shouted toward his teammates while pointing to the field that had betrayed him.

Advertisement

“I’m coming back,” he said to the defensive players who had entered the game because he fumbled on that kickoff return.

Those words weren’t meant to be a declaration about Demus’s future. He mostly wanted the others to know that he was “still focused even though something tragic just happened.”

As the adrenaline wore off, pain set in. Demus returned to the sideline on crutches, watching that game against Iowa turn into a lopsided loss. That night, Demus thought about his college career and what he hadn’t yet accomplished. He didn’t announce his decision until December but ultimately used that same phrase: “I’m coming back.” He says now his return to Maryland began crystallizing inside his mind immediately after that Iowa game.

“I have a lot of things undone,” said Demus, a 6-foot-4 receiver who emerged early in his college career as a dangerous deep threat. “And there are a lot of things Maryland didn’t get to show out there.”

Advertisement

All the days since his injury have been geared toward recovery. Demus is not back on the practice field yet. Standout receiver Jeshaun Jones is also working his way back from a torn ACL, and Rakim Jarrett, who became the top receiving option after Demus’s injury, has been limited. The spring game Saturday will instead showcase the potential of younger players, such as Tai Felton and Corey Dyches, a tight end who’s working with the receivers this spring, along with Florida transfer wide receiver Jacob Copeland.

Jones, who suffered his injury a week after Demus tore his ACL, has participated in some individual drills this spring and is “probably a little bit ahead of schedule,” Locksley said. Demus feels as though he’s made it about 75 percent of the way to full health. He still has to make progress to be ready for the season, but if both Jones and Demus can play, the Terps’ passing game should thrive.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has blossomed through the past two years at Maryland, and with all five offensive line starters returning, the Terps have the potential to generate a prolific attack. Even with a depleted receiving corps in 2021, Maryland’s passing game excelled. And Demus, who racked up 507 receiving yards before his injury in the fifth game of last season, wanted to stay in College Park so he could have a role in the program’s next steps forward. The NFL could wait, he decided.

Advertisement

“It was always in my mind: ‘I could go. I could declare [for the NFL draft],’” Demus said. “But that just wasn't where my head was at. Being here was bigger than that. I wanted to help my team and make sure I still show them Maryland is on the cusp of doing some big things.”

Before this setback, Demus had never faced a serious injury — “never broken anything, tweaked anything, no sprains or anything like that,” he said. Watching from the sideline was a new experience. So was the slow recovery from an injury that takes months of rehabilitation.

“It was hard because why can’t I just zap back right after surgery?” Demus said. “I wasn't too down on myself or let it get to me mentally because I knew I’m still going to play football.”

Through the fall, as the Terps won just two of their final eight regular season matchups but made it to a bowl game, Demus began his climb back, first working on extending his leg fully and recouping his strength. Using an antigravity treadmill, he began running in January without the force of his full body weight. Two months ago, he ran normally for the first time. Demus still wears a brace on his lower leg that helps with stability, but once he could run again, he started feeling like himself.

Advertisement

Demus’s goal is to be ready for fall camp and the season opener. He has just a few months to get there. But that’s why he came back for another year — to play for Maryland at least a bit longer and propel this program in a positive direction.

“​​Coming down that tunnel with my guys, being able to put my jersey back on, wear that 7 on my back again and go down there with my brothers,” Demus said, “that’s going to be a dream come true again.”

GiftOutline Gift Article