Joel Embiid sidelined indefinitely with orbital fracture and concussion

The latest: Three teams advanced in the NBA playoff bracket on Thursday, including the Suns finally putting away the pesky Pelicans in six games. On Friday, the Grizzlies will try to finish off the Timberwolves after Ja Morant’s dunk powered a Game 5 comeback.

Candace Buckner: How did ‘Glue Girl’ bring her protest onto an NBA court? Privilege.

Bye-bye, Nets: The Celtics completed a 4-0 sweep of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The failure of the Nets makes it clear that the NBA superteam era is fading. With Brooklyn’s elimination, Durant will have plenty of time for Twitter feuds.

NBA’s covid worry: With coronavirus case counts creeping up nationally, the league must now brace for the possibility that key players could be sidelined by the coronavirus at the most important time of the year.

Jerry Brewer: Being the NBA’s MVP is an honor and a burden. Just ask Nikola Jokic.

NBA and mental health: DeMar DeRozan’s tweet in 2018 helped the league and players to start an honest conversation about anxiety and depression.