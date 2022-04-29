The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
NBA

Joel Embiid sidelined indefinitely with orbital fracture and concussion

By Ben Golliver
Today at 10:22 p.m. EDT
Joel Embiid receives medical attention after taking an elbow to the face from Pascal Siakam in the Philadelphia 76ers' series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press/AP)
Joel Embiid’s hopes of reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time encountered an unexpected obstacle when the Philadelphia 76ers announced Friday that their franchise center suffered a right orbital fracture and a concussion that will sideline him indefinitely.

The 76ers are set to open their second-round series against the top-seeded Miami Heat on Monday, and Embiid is listed as out for Game 1. It’s unclear when Embiid will return, though he underwent surgery and was sidelined for multiple weeks when he suffered a similar injury in 2018.

The five-time all-star posted 33 points and 10 rebounds in a series-clinching win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, but he took an elbow to the face from Pascal Siakam while defending a drive late in the fourth quarter.

Embiid clutched his head immediately after the play, which was ruled a foul on Siakam. He immediately exited the game and did not return, with Philadelphia cruising toward a 132-97 victory. Earlier in the Toronto series, Embiid suffered a right thumb injury that will reportedly require offseason surgery.

“I think [Siakam] broke my face,” Embiid told NBA TV in a postgame interview. “I’m serious. I think he might have broken my face. It’s all good. It’s the playoffs.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Embiid, who this season won his first scoring title and was named one of three finalists to win MVP honors. Embiid, 28, played a career-high 68 games, averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Despite his injury issues, Embiid led the 76ers to a series victory over the Raptors in six games by averaging 26.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers lacks good options to replace Embiid, who played 39 minutes per game against Toronto. The 76ers traded backup center Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the return package for James Harden, and they have used veteran DeAndre Jordan sparingly in recent weeks due to his waning mobility.

There can be no questioning Embiid’s impact on winning this season: Philadelphia went 45-23 with him on the court and 6-8 without him this season. The 76ers and Heat split their season series, 2-2, and Philadelphia managed to score a victory over Miami with Embiid sidelined March 21.

