Maryland’s Michael Locksley gets pay raise, extension through 2026

Maryland football coach Michael Locksley signed a contract extension through 2026, the school announced Friday. Locksley will begin his fourth season at the helm of the Terrapins’ program this fall, and his previous agreement lasted through December 2024. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Locksley’s new deal is worth $4 million in 2022 and increases by $100,000 each year, according to the terms of the contract obtained through an open records request. He also can earn up to $1,525,000 in performance incentives. The contract automatically extends through 2027 if Maryland wins at least seven regular season games this season. If the Terps hit that benchmark in 2023, Locksley’s contract extends through 2028.

“Maryland is not only my dream job, but it’s also home,” Locksley said in a statement. “We are building something special here in College Park, and I’m extremely grateful and honored to continue to serve as the head football coach at this outstanding university.”

Locksley, a Southwest D.C. native, guided the Terps to a bowl game last season for the first time since 2016, and Maryland cruised past Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl for the program’s first postseason win since 2010 to finish with at 7-6, its first winning record since 2014.

“Coach Locks has done a great job revitalizing our football program,” Athletic Director Damon Evans said in a statement provided by the school. “Last season, culminating with the emphatic win in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, demonstrated the progress he is making. Coach Locks continues to build our program and has high expectations and we know he is the man to lead us there.”

When Maryland hired Locksley in December 2018, he agreed to a $2.5 million contract that increased by $100,000 each year, plus various incentives. Last season, Locksley’s total pay, which was reduced slightly because of the pandemic, ranked 61st nationally among college football coaches and last in the Big Ten, according to USA Today’s salary database. Locksley’s pay of $2,538,100 last year was well below that of the second lowest-paid Big Ten coach, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano at $4 million. Seven of the 14 Big Ten coaches made between $4 million and $4.5 million last year.

Locksley’s new deal includes a buyout that would require the school to pay him 65 percent of the remaining value of the contract if he is fired. Maryland would have to pay Locksley half of the buyout within 60 days of his firing.

Locksley arrived in College Park in December 2018, just months after the school had been rocked by the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair and allegations of cultural issues inside the football program. With head coach D.J. Durkin suspended and eventually fired, Matt Canada led the team in an interim role during the 2018 season. Maryland overhauled its coaching staff with the hiring of Locksley, previously the coordinator for a record-setting Alabama offense, and 10 new on-field assistants.

Locksley had worked at Maryland in two other stints — as the running backs coach from 1997-2002 and then as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012-15. In his final season as the coordinator for the Terps, he was elevated to interim head coach for the last six games after the firing of Randy Edsall.

In Locksley’s first season as the head coach at Maryland, the Terps finished just 3-9 with only one win in conference play. Maryland gave up at least 50 points in four Big Ten losses. The Terps showed some progress the next year, particularly in a win at Penn State, finishing 2-3 in a pandemic-shortened season during which the program had to pause multiple times in 2020 because of coronavirus outbreaks. When the team returned for a full 2021 slate, the Terps had their best season under Locksley.

Maryland still struggles against the top teams in its division, which are among the nation’s pedigreed programs. In Locksley’s two games against Ohio State, the Terps lost by 59 points in 2019 and by 49 points last year. Maryland’s past six games against Michigan have all been losses with a margin of at least 21 points. Locksley picked up that key win at Penn State in 2020, the program’s third victory against the Nittany Lions in school history, but the Terps lost the other matchups in 2019 and 2021.

Maryland won four conference matchups in 2014, its first season in the conference, but since then, the Terps have not won more than three Big Ten games. Maryland has a .288 winning percentage in conference play since moving from the ACC. In three seasons under Locksley, the Terps have gone 6-17 (. 261) against conference foes.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa transferred to Maryland because of his family’s relationship with Locksley, who coached Tagovailoa’s brother, Tua, at Alabama. Tagovailoa is entering his third season as Maryland’s starter.

“There is still plenty of work to be done to elevate this program to where I believe it should be nationally,” Locksley said, “but I know that we have the right people and structure in place to ensure that the best is ahead for the Terps.”

