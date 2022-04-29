Placeholder while article actions load

Luis García turns 22 on May 16. That’s perhaps the most important data point when discussing the infielder’s present and future with the Washington Nationals. In August 2020, after Starlin Castro broke his wrist against the Orioles at Camden Yards, García made his debut in the second leg of a doubleheader. In 2021, once Washington traded nearly a third of its team at the deadline, García was the everyday second baseman for much of the season’s final two months.

But the Nationals’ first moves of the offseason were telling. They brought back veteran shortstop Alcides Escobar on a one-year, $1 million deal. Then they signed César Hernández to a one-year, $4 million deal, making it clear he would start at second. That brings us to one of the biggest conundrums of the club’s April.

Escobar, 35, had a slash line of .123/.194/.140 in 62 plate appearances ahead of Friday’s series opener with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. García, on the other hand, remains with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, where he entered Friday with five homers, three doubles and two triples, producing a slash line of .372/.424/.654 in 85 plate appearances.

The contrast could not be starker. Yet conversations with Nationals staff hints at the team’s thinking with García: They want him at shortstop, a position he has struggled at, and don’t want to stunt his growth further by having to demote him if he’s a mess defensively in the majors. As is often said about prospects by General Manager Mike Rizzo, they want García’s next call-up to be his last.

“We recognize that [Escobar] is struggling at the big league level and [Garcia] is thriving at the Triple-A level offensively,” Rizzo said on his weekly radio spot with The Junkies on 106.7 the Fan this week. “But I want to make sure that he’s prepared to play all facets of the game in the big leagues when he gets here.”

The Nationals (6-15) arrived in the Bay Area on an eight-game losing streak. They are averaging two runs per game during the skid The lineup is in dire need of a lift.

García, however, has four errors at shortstop in his first 14 games in Rochester. According to two people with knowledge of the matter, that number would be higher if not for generous scoring. He had 11 errors at shortstop in 28 starts at short with the Red Wings last season.

Footwork and pitch-to-pitch focus are still his biggest issues. At the start of spring training, Manager Dave Martinez oddly told reporters García would get regular chances at short and changed his mind after a few days.

“It’s getting better, little by little,” De Jon Watson, the Nationals’ director of player development, said in a phone interview Wednesday. “He has so much talent out there, we just have to nail down his base and make sure he’s taking direction consistently. He’ll make plays where your eyes pop out of your head. So now he has to limit mistakes.”

Watson added that José Alguacil, the team’s new minor league infield coordinator, spent a bulk of April in Rochester to work with García.

Not all teams subscribe to the same philosophy. Orioles GM Mike Elias told The Washington Post this month: “It’s hard. We feel thin sometimes. But we feel it’s better to err on the side of seeing the young players than blocking them.” So far in 2022, though, Rizzo has taken the opposite approach at shortstop, sticking with Escobar while waiting for Garcia to take the leap.

When the Nationals first tapped García in 2020, Rizzo liked to note how, in a different life, García would be learning through mistakes as a college sophomore. Two years later, as he crushes minor league pitching, that reimagined version of García would perhaps be a senior, angling toward the draft. The analogy helps explain why the Nationals don’t want to rush him. But at what point does his offense make it impossible to stay patient?

“It’s not just about hitting with him. It’s about the overall game,” Martinez said earlier this month. “When he comes here, he’s going to come here and play every day, whether it’s shortstop, whether it’s second base, we don’t know that. But we hope that he can play shortstop for us in the future.”

