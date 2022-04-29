NFL draft live updates Day 2 follows chaotic, trade-filled first round

There were nine trades during Thursday’s opening round of the NFL draft. Two of them involved active NFL players, with A.J. Brown going from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles and fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown being dealt from the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals.

But even with all that trade activity, quarterbacks Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers stayed put. So, too, did wideouts Deebo Samuel of the Niners and DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks.

The chances of Samuel being traded may have been extinguished, given that no team now can include a 2022 first-round pick in a prospective deal. He has requested a trade from the Niners. But he remains under contract and the 49ers, at this point, might not be willing to budge.

The Seahawks, likewise, seem poised to retain Metcalf, now that the opening round is done.