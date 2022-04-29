NFL draft live updates Day 2 follows chaotic, trade-filled first round

After a dramatic first day, the 2022 NFL draft continues Friday night from Las Vegas with rounds 2 and 3. Thursday’s first round was marked by mystery and mayhem, with multiple trades — including two in which established wide receivers were moved — shaking things up.
Trade frenzy hasn't included Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo yet
There were nine trades during Thursday’s opening round of the NFL draft. Two of them involved active NFL players, with A.J. Brown going from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles and fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown being dealt from the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals.
But even with all that trade activity, quarterbacks Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers stayed put. So, too, did wideouts Deebo Samuel of the Niners and DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks.
The chances of Samuel being traded may have been extinguished, given that no team now can include a 2022 first-round pick in a prospective deal. He has requested a trade from the Niners. But he remains under contract and the 49ers, at this point, might not be willing to budge.
The Seahawks, likewise, seem poised to retain Metcalf, now that the opening round is done.
But no one expected a first-round choice to be involved in any potential deal for Mayfield or Garoppolo. They still could be in play for quarterback-needy NFL teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Seahawks, Detroit Lions and others.
Bucs have opening pick of second round, face QB decision
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the top selection in Friday’s second round of the NFL draft after trading down Thursday out of the opening round.
The Buccaneers face an interesting choice: Do they put a successor-in-waiting to quarterback Tom Brady in place? Or should they use the pick to attempt to bolster their chances of winning a second Super Bowl title in three seasons since Brady joined the franchise?
Brady turns 45 in August. He already retired this offseason, only to reverse course less than six weeks later and return to the Buccaneers. He just signed a revised contract with the Buccaneers that leaves him eligible for free agency following the 2022 season, meaning that he could leave Tampa even if he opts to keep playing.
Malik Willis of Liberty, Matt Corral of Mississippi, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati and Sam Howell remain available after only one quarterback, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, was taken in the first round. The Bucs have their choice of quarterbacks, if they want one.
QBs abound among the top available players for Day 2
The quarterbacks decidedly were not the focus in Thursday night’s opening round of the NFL draft. Only one of them, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, was selected, going 20th overall by the hometown Steelers.
But they could be more of the story when the draft resumes Friday evening with rounds 2 and 3. Liberty’s Malik Willis, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell remain available. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the opening pick of the second round after trading down out of the first round entirely. They need a future successor to Tom Brady. Other teams still needing quarterback help could trade into position to land one of the remaining prospects, if needed.
This NFL draft class lacks star power but is lauded for its depth at many positions. There are enough highly regarded players to last into Saturday’s Day 3. Here’s a look at the top players available for Day 2.
