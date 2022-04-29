The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL draft live updates Day 2 follows chaotic, trade-filled first round

The 2022 NFL draft stage in Las Vegas. (Mindy Small/Getty Images)
By Mark Maske
and 
Adam Kilgore
 
Today at 6:32 p.m. EDT
After a dramatic first day, the 2022 NFL draft continues Friday night from Las Vegas with rounds 2 and 3. Thursday’s first round was marked by mystery and mayhem, with multiple trades — including two in which established wide receivers were moved — shaking things up.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the clock to start Friday’s action, which begins at 7 p.m. Eastern. Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Here’s what to know

  • When the Jacksonville Jaguars opened things up Thursday by selecting Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker, it started a stretch of five consecutive defensive players picked to begin the draft. That hadn’t happened since 1991. Despite that run on defenders, wide receivers still managed to comprise six of the top 18 picks.
  • The Buccaneers open up Friday night’s action after trading out of the first round. The Minnesota Vikings (via the Detroit Lions), the Tennessee Titans (via the New York Jets), the New York Giants and the Houston Texans will round out the top five teams to pick in the second round. The Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Bucs have all yet to make a pick.
  • Live broadcast coverage of the second and third rounds will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, and can be seen on ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.
