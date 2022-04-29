Maryland’s Nick Cross selected by Colts in third round of NFL draft

Placeholder while article actions load

The Indianapolis Colts selected Maryland safety Nick Cross in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night. Cross, a former star at DeMatha who left Maryland following his junior season, was chosen with the 96th pick. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As a full-time starter last year, Cross led the team with three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He recorded 66 tackles and helped the Terps to a winning record for the first time since 2014. The 6-foot, 212-pound defensive back earned an honorable mention all-Big Ten nod in each of his three seasons at Maryland.

He arrived in College Park as a four-star recruit who previously committed to Florida State. Cross was considered the top in-state prospect, and he made his decision to become a Terp just after Michael Locksley was named the school’s coach.

“It’s always good because these kids are able to create value for themselves,” Locksley said this week. “And it shows that you can come here to Maryland, you can stay home and play for the hometown team and still be able to reach all the dreams you set for yourself.”

Cross will join former Maryland defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in Indianapolis with a coaching staff that has multiple ties to the Terrapins. Colts Coach Frank Reich played for Maryland from 1981 to 1984. Scott Milanovich was a standout quarterback for the Terps, and he now coaches that position in Indianapolis. Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery served as Maryland’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

Maryland already has a pair of standout defensive backs in the NFL. Cornerback J.C. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots in his first four years in the NFL and then signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, grabbed eight interceptions during the 2021 season, the second most in the league. Safety Darnell Savage Jr., a first-round pick in 2019, is a starter for the Green Bay Packers.

Maryland didn’t have a player selected in the first three rounds of the draft in 2020 or 2021. Running back Jake Funk, who tore his ACL twice in college, was the only Terp drafted last year, but as a seventh-round pick he carved out a role mostly on special teams with the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.

Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is projected to be drafted Saturday. Defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu also developed into an NFL prospect during his time in College Park.

The other Maryland players who participated in the school’s pro day were running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, defensive back Jordan Mosley, kicker Joseph Petrino and defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers. Jared Bernhardt, a former Maryland lacrosse star who transferred to play quarterback for one season at Division II Ferris State, also took part in Maryland’s pro day.

