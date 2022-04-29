In ‘revenge’ season, Washington-Liberty soccer wins battle of unbeatens

Placeholder while article actions load

There’s a point in any season in which a hot start becomes something more sustained and, potentially, more memorable. The Washington-Liberty boys’ soccer team crossed that mark a while ago. After a 2-0 win at Langley on Thursday night, the Generals are 9-0-1. Their undefeated start has evolved into a run to remember, and Washington-Liberty is just four matches away from a perfect regular season.

“From the first game of the season it was clear we had a lot of talent here,” senior forward Jonathan Zarate-Turcios said. “We had talent last year, too, but we felt that season didn’t really go how we wanted it to go. So this year just feels like revenge.”

Thursday’s game in McLean was a matchup of two of the best teams in Northern Virginia this spring. The host Saxons entered the game at 9-0-0, joining the Generals in a small group of undefeated teams remaining in the area.

Advertisement

But, despite their consistency this spring, both programs entered the meeting a bit out of sorts. Washington-Liberty was missing Coach Jimmy Carrasquillo after he was handed a red card two matches before. The Saxons were missing a several starters who were out with the flu.

Generals assistant Chris Daggett-Rowzee functioned as the acting head coach and looked on with pride as his team earned an impressive victory.

“It’s a team that’s willing to fight for each other,” Daggett-Rowzee said. “They demand a lot of each other. In a way that creates a little back and forth, which we don’t mind, because it comes with the understanding that we’re all pointed toward the same goal.”

Langley, despite the holes in its starting lineup, controlled the early run of play. But Washington-Liberty junior Anthony Ceballos-Medina found the back of the net in the 37th minute, giving his team a 1-0 lead on a header off a corner kick.

“The ball was in the air and I got free; I was just hoping to get over the ball and keep it down,” Ceballos-Medina said. “Momentum was high after that. First 15 minutes, they had us. But scoring the first goal changes that.”

The Generals doubled their lead 15 minutes into the second half, as Zarate-Turcios received a perfect cross in the box and headed the ball in to put his team comfortably ahead.

Advertisement

The Generals posted their fifth shutout this season, and through 10 matches they have outscored opponents 30-6. With Langley out of the way, the Generals can turn their attention to next week’s matchup against Yorktown. Not only are the Patriots an Arlington rival; they, too, are still undefeated.

“As we play together, we can do anything,” Zarate-Turcios said. “I don’t see a team beating us with as much talent as we have and hard work as we put in.”

GiftOutline Gift Article