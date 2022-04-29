MLB suspends Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer for two years for violating abuse policy

Placeholder while article actions load

Major League Baseball has suspended Trevor Bauer, the star Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused by multiple women of assault, for 324 games, or two years, the longest suspension in the seven-year history of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a statement released Friday, MLB cited an “extensive investigation" but did not detail the rationale behind the suspension. “In accordance with the terms of the Policy, the Commissioner’s Office will not issue any further statements at this point in time,” the statement read.

Bauer tweeted immediately upon the news breaking that he would appeal the suspension and “expect[s] to prevail.”

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy,” Bauer’s tweet read, adding: “As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Bauer has not played since last June, when a Southern California woman filed a temporary restraining order against him, claiming that he punched and choked her unconscious during sex, leaving her hospitalized. MLB opened an investigation soon after, and Bauer has been on paid administration leave ever since.

The suspension announced today is without pay and means that he will not be eligible to play in MLB until late April 2024. Under the policy, Bauer can appeal to an independent arbitrator. The suspension is twice as long as the previous longest punishment under the policy, that of pitcher Sam Dyson last year.

Last summer, The Washington Post reported that Bauer had been the subject of a temporary restraining order sought by an Ohio woman who made similar allegations in 2020, the year Bauer, then pitching for Cincinnati, won the Cy Young Award as the National League’s best pitcher. Bauer denied her claims.

“We will let the action taken today by the MLB speak for itself,” the Ohio woman’s attorney, Joe Darwal, said Friday.

Bauer earned $38 million, a single-season record, from the Dodgers last year, despite missing the season’s second half and playoffs. He was still owed $64 million over the next two seasons by the Dodgers, which he will not be paid if the suspension is upheld.

The Dodgers said in a statement that the team “takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault,” and that it has “cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began.”

“We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision,” the team’s statement continued. “Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

The long-awaited announcement of discipline from MLB, and Bauer’s vow to appeal, promises to extend the legal saga surrounding the allegations against Bauer. In August, Bauer invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid taking the witness stand during a lengthy hearing to determine whether his Los Angeles accuser should be granted a restraining order against him.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the restraining order, determining that the woman did not make clear her parameters during consensual sex with the pitcher. And in February, following months of deliberation, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office publicly declined to prosecute Bauer, announcing that prosecutors were “unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Bauer treated the DA’s decision as a vindication. But in levying a suspension, MLB does not have to adhere to the same standard of proof, instead having only to find — and defend in any grievance proceeding — that Bauer violated its joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy with the union.

Bauer’s case is the first in the history of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, adopted in 2015, in which the player has fought the league on discipline rather than negotiating a length of punishment.

The policy defines domestic violence as “abusive behavior in any intimate relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner," and states that lack of consent constituting an act of sexual assault “is inferred when a person uses force... or other coercion, or when the victim is asleep, incapacitated, unconscious or legally incapable of consent.”

In Los Angeles, the allegations against Bauer included that he punched his sex partner in her face and vagina and sodomized her without her consent, accusations he specifically denied in February, in a video he filmed following the decision by the DA’s office.

Bauer filed suit against that accuser on Monday as MLB’s decision on discipline loomed, claiming that she the woman’s pursuit of a restraining order was part of a scheme to “lure Mr. Bauer into having a rougher sexual experience" and “lay the groundwork for a financial settlement.”

He has also sued two media outlets, Deadspin and the Athletic, that covered his case. Both outlets have denied his claims.

This is a developing story and will be updated

