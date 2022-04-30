Ben Olsen resigns as Spirit president after less than a year in role

Placeholder while article actions load

Ben Olsen, the former D.C. United player and coach who helped steer the Washington Spirit through turbulent times and to the National Women’s Soccer League championship last season, is stepping down as the club’s president, three people familiar with the situation said Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Olsen and a Spirit spokeswoman each declined to comment.

Less than one year removed from coaching United, Olsen was appointed to the Spirit post in September. At the time, the team was ensnarled in turmoil, which included a coaching change, accusations of unprofessional behavior by team executives, a league investigation and an ownership feud.

Olsen was also the Spirit’s de facto general manager, working closely with Coach Kris Ward in re-signing players, overseeing the draft and retaining most of the roster this past offseason.

However, Olsen had been hired by Steve Baldwin, who over the winter lost his bid to retain control of the team after a long feud with partner Y. Michele Kang.

In October, after Baldwin announced he would step down as CEO and controlling owner, the Spirit’s players released a statement criticizing him for, among other things, hiring Olsen, who they said had “virtually no experience in the role you left to him.”

Baldwin hired Olsen without consulting Kang, and although Olsen and Kang seemed to have built a good working relationship, Kang this spring wanted Olsen to relinquish his presidency and focus on soccer operations, said one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the matter.

Olsen, the person said, instead chose to step down.

The Spirit is unbeaten in 18 straight competitive matches since Olsen was hired and Ward was named interim head coach. (There were two forfeit defeats for violations of league protocols.) Ward received the permanent job during the offseason.

Washington will open the regular season Sunday at Audi Field against OL Reign. In a postgame ceremony, team officials, including Olsen, and the coaches and players will receive their championship rings.

