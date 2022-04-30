Bethesda-Chevy Chase boys, Whitman girls capture state rowing titles

Placeholder while article actions load

Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s top varsity boat entered the Maryland/Delaware state championships Saturday without a Division I recruit and rowed with noticeably fewer 6-footers than the competition. It didn’t matter. The Barons (4 minutes 27.4 seconds) beat runner-up St. Andrew’s School of Delaware by two seconds, with many B-CC rowers not realizing they were in the lead until after they crossed the finish line of the Middletown, Del., course and looked over their shoulders. Whitman (4:31.5), which won the title in 2021, was third.

In the girls’ top varsity race, Whitman emerged with a commanding victory for the second straight year. The Vikings’ time of 5:14.3 was eight seconds ahead of St. Andrew’s and considerably faster than the next-best area team, Bethesda-Chevy Chase (5:28.5), which finished third. The Vikings girls’ varsity four boat (5:48.6) also beat St. Andrew’s.

In August, Whitman’s former coach, Kirk Shipley, was arrested following accusations of sexual abuse. The team did not compete this fall in wake of the arrest.

On the boys’ side, big rowers are generally a prerequisite for championship-level squads, and B-CC Coach Dan Engler knows plenty about those rowers: They powered many of the Barons’ vessels from 2007 to 2019, when the team won 12 state championships. This year’s team was decidedly smaller.

“When we go out to race and we see the guys on land, they’ll usually have a bunch of 6-foot-5 guys, really strong-looking guys,” senior captain Aidan Kiley said. “We’re pretty consistently the smallest. We’re not the most physically imposing team by any stretch.”

The eight rowers in this year’s boat, though, knew how to move as one cohesive unit, which was plenty sufficient to bring them across the finish line before anyone else despite a fast start from host St. Andrews.

“We just trust each other,” senior captain Tibor Teleki said.

Engler had confidence in his team before the races even started. The boys were supposed to arrive by 9:30 a.m., but when their coach rolled up at 9:35, it was evident they had been there much longer, having set up their boats and the girls’ boats.

“They’re very good kids, very thoughtful, very earnest. They say thank you after every practice,” Engler said. “I’ll be very sad when these boys leave.”

The team’s speed and confidence didn’t arrive overnight. Its eight-second loss to Gonzaga in March was a wake-up call — one the Barons will revisit next weekend at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association championships, where the powerhouse Bulldogs will be present.

Schools that compete in the WMIRA, which is one of the fastest leagues in the country, have seen more parity than usual. Several teams are in the mix to bring home at least one title during May’s championship season.

The Whitman girls also will look to remain competitive at the WMIRA meet, with D.C. powers Wilson and National Cathedral School joining the fray.

