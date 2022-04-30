C. Vivian Stringer, legendary Rutgers coach, announces her retirement

Placeholder while article actions load

Legendary women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement on Saturday, concluding a Hall of Fame career that saw 1,055 wins, four Final Four appearances and 28 NCAA tournament berths during stops at Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “My life has been defined by coaching and I’ve been on this journey for over five decades. It is rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long and I have been fortunate to do that,” Stringer said in a statement released by Rutgers. “I love Rutgers University for the incredible opportunity they offered me and the tremendous victories we achieved together.”

Stringer’s retirement is effective on Sept. 1. Rutgers will name its home court at Jersey Mike’s Arena after her.

The 74-year-old Stringer became coach of the Scarlet Knights in 1995, and went on to lead Rutgers to the Final Four twice, in 2000 and 2007. The 2000 run elevated Stringer into exclusive territory, making her the first basketball coach, men’s or women’s, to take three different programs to the Final Four. The 2007 trip produced Rutgers’s first appearance in the national championship game.

That game, a loss to Pat Summitt’s Tennessee Lady Volunteers, was Stringer’s second appearance in the title game; she also guided Cheyney State — a historically Black school now called Cheyney University — to the first NCAA women’s championship game in 1982.

In 2018, Stringer surpassed 1,000 career victories, making her the first Black Division I coach to reach that mark in men’s or women’s college basketball. She concludes her career ranked fourth in all-time Division I wins, behind Summitt, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer and Geno Auriemma of Connecticut.

“After recently celebrating the first women’s Final Four team at Cheyney State University, where it all started, it sat with me that I have been at this for a long time,” Stringer said in her statement. “It is important to step aside and challenge others to step up and take this game forward. I am forever indebted to all the coaches who I worked beside. Some were former players, some were colleagues, but all were friends and family at the end of the day and were my most trusted relationships.

"To the young ladies that I was fortunate to have coached and mentored into the women and leaders of today, keep pushing the barriers, keep pushing for your spot at the table, and always know who you are.”

Stringer saw 21 of her former players selected in the WNBA draft. An assistant coach on the 2004 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team that won gold, she was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Stringer had been on paid leave from Rutgers since April 2021, the same month she signed a five-year contract extension with the school. The team initially said Stringer’s absence stemmed from concerns about coronavirus, but it has since denied that explanation and offered no further clarification, according to the Asbury Park Press.

“Coach Stringer is a titan in college basketball, inspiring generations of student-athletes and coaches to pursue excellence on and off the court,” Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs said a statement. “As the first coach to lead three different programs to the Final Four, she will continue to be mentioned along with the game’s other great Hall of Famers.

"Her place in the history of the game is cemented, but more remarkable is the legions of young women whose lives she helped shape.”

Thank you @cvivianstringer for all that you have done to pave the way for all of us. You have been a gigantic guardian of our game, shattered that glass ceiling, and have been a terrific role model. Happy retirement and I love you!❤️ https://t.co/aB8JwTzy7z — CAROLYN PECK (@CAROLYNPECK) April 30, 2022

I am because of you…thank you @cvivianstringer ! I love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yk5GnHvajk — Chelsea Newton (@TAMUCoachNew) April 30, 2022

Coach stringer, C.Viv One of the greatest to ever do it. I’ve learned so much from you within a year that I will keep with me forever! Thanks for everything, women empowerment, your love for the sports, & every thing you’ve went through just to coach us and many more we love u💜 pic.twitter.com/YuApKOjB3D — Diamond Johnson (@_diamond3_) April 30, 2022

