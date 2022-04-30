Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Capitals head into their first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup playoffs as the clear underdogs against the Atlantic Division champion Florida Panthers, but the veteran team still believes it has the tools to make a splash in the postseason. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Our team can play whatever game is presented,” center Lars Eller said Friday night, after the Capitals’ 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers. “We can adjust and we can be successful.”

Capitals-Panthers first-round series is set. Game 1 is Tuesday in Florida. pic.twitter.com/HbuSGn7pb8 — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 30, 2022

The Capitals ended the regular season with four straight losses, though they went on 7-1-1 run in mid-April after a handful of player-only meetings. They enter the first round with questions about the health of Alex Ovechkin, Washington’s longtime captain. Ovechkin suffered an upper-body injury late in late April and his status for Game 1 remains unclear.

Washington went 1-1-1 against Florida this season and scored an average of four goals a game but gave up an average of 4.33. The two teams have not played since late November.

“We played them well,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “They were good games, they went back and forth. We had our moments where I thought we were really good. They had their moments where they were really good.”

Washington will start the playoffs on the road for only the second time of the Ovechkin era. Game 1 is set for Tuesday night in Florida. Here’s what the Capitals will need to advance to the second round:

Key stops from Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek

The goalie carousel has been the never-ending storyline in Washington, with the decision between Samsonov or Vanecek for Game 1 still up in the air. Laviolette has yet to name a firm starter, and there’s a chance he won’t. As the series continues, Washington might also continue rotating between Samsonov and Vanecek if neither plays well enough to emerge as the team’s top netminder.

Samsonov has the higher ceiling of the two and has proven he can make the flashy, highlight-reel saves. He has also let in a startling amount of soft, long-range shots from the blue line. Samsonov, who got the final start of the regular season Friday, finished this campaign with a 3.02 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.

Vanecek is more consistent, finishing with a 2.67 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. He is more calm in net, but often hasn’t made athletic saves like his counterpart. He was the Game 1 starter in Washington’s first-round series against the Boston Bruins last year.

Get healthy (and stay that way)

If the Capitals want to get past the Panthers, winners of the 2021-22 Presidents’ Trophy, they will have to get healthy — and fast. All eyes will be on Ovechkin, who scored 50 goals in 77 games this season, ahead of Game 1.

Ovechkin, who is known for his durability, did not play in Washington’s final three games of the season after he suffered an upper-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 24. When asked Friday if Ovechkin could be available for Game 1, Laviolette said he could not predict that far ahead and the team will continue to take it “day-by-day.”

Ovechkin isn’t the only player to be worried about. Nicklas Backstrom, who started the season on long-term injured reserve with a hip injury, has looked a bit slow in recent weeks. And T.J. Oshie has only played in 44 games after a plethora of injuries and illnesses. Oshie recently had a close call during a game against the New York Islanders, when he blocked a shot off his right skate and limped to the bench in pain.

A return of star power

Washington’s veteran core went quiet in last year’s five-game, first-round series exit to the Bruins. Ovechkin, playing banged up, had only two goals and two assists and didn’t produce at his normal pace.

Other than Ovechkin’s two, Washington’s veteran core forwards combined for a mere two more goals in the Boston series: one from Oshie and one from Tom Wilson. Instead, fourth-liners Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway carried the rest of the load.

Fast forward to this year: Washington only mustered four goals over its final three games. The goal scorers were Carlson, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Conor Sheary and Justin Schultz.

While depth is important in the playoffs, the Capitals can’t rely on their bottom two forward lines to produce every night. Instead, the playoffs are a chance for their veterans to shine. This series against the Panthers could be the time for Evgeny Kuznetsov, who had 24 goals and 54 assists this season, to break out. Kuznetsov has been a shell of himself in the playoffs since the 2018 Stanley Cup run, but could be the spark plug that the Capitals need to get into the second round.

