QB Sam Howell — a ‘home run’ pick — highlights Commanders’ Day 3 of NFL draft

The Washington Commanders predicted unpredictability. The 2022 draft class didn’t have obvious leaders at the top, and the middle rounds were muddied but deep on talent. Finding the right fit required digging — and a lot of phone calls to broker trades. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Saturday, the third and final day of the NFL draft, the team cut another trade, this time with Carolina, and added five more players to its roster: safety and special teamer Percy Butler (113th overall), quarterback Sam Howell (144), tight end Cole Turner (149), offensive lineman Chris Paul (230) and cornerback Christian Homes (240). Along with first-round receiver Jahan Dotson (16), second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (47) and third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. (98), the Commanders believe they came away with potential starters, a bit of depth and some value.

“Looking at what we did, we have guys that we think are going to be part of some rotation, be part of some opportunity to play for us and truly contribute,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “And if we get anything from the guys later on — that, we feel, would be an extra bonus.”

They’re also convinced they got “tougher,” an unofficial theme to their offseason.

“We always want to try to get more physical,” General Manager Martin Mayhew said. “You always want to get faster through the draft. You want to get younger, you want to get healthier. Being more physical is important, especially in our division.”

The most intriguing member of the Commanders’ draft class is Howell, a three-year starter out of North Carolina that Washington studied for months before taking him in the fifth round.

Knowing they’d be in the market for a quarterback, Washington began reviewing tape of the top quarterbacks early and met with all of them at the NFL combine. Even after trading for Carson Wentz, they traveled across the country to attend pro days for the top QBs, and after it all Howell was the one who intrigued them most.

Turns out, the feeling was mutual.

“I’ve had a good amount of communication with them, but I just kind of knew all along,” Howell said Saturday, shortly after Commanders receiver and former UNC teammate Dyami Brown FaceTimed him in celebration. “I kind of had a couple teams that I was interested in. Just after that combine interview and talking to Coach Rivera, I knew this was a place I definitely wanted to be.”

Days before the start of the draft, Rivera alluded to the possibility of taking a quarterback but assured it wouldn’t be in the first round. The Commanders found their starter in March when they traded for Wentz and had a trusted backup in Taylor Heinicke. What they didn’t have was a third-stringer, an oft-overlooked position that, in recent years, has been asked to start games.

“Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part,” Rivera said. “ … To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him — he was, at that point, the highest guy left on our board. … We feel this was a home run for us.”

Howell, 21, was one of the most productive passers in ACC history with 10,283 career passing yards and 92 passing touchdowns, the most ever by a player in as few as three seasons. Although he’s shorter (6 feet and 218 pounds) than the ideal makeup for a quarterback, he boasts a skill set that was bound to appeal to the Commanders. Scott Turner’s offense blends concepts from various schemes but is still centered on the Air Coryell principals and its vertical passing attack.

Howell’s deep ball was a hallmark of his game at North Carolina, especially during his first two seasons. When most of Carolina’s playmakers left for the NFL in 2021, Howell’s play changed and he resorted to using his legs more. Though he’s not the most athletic quarterback, he’s mobile enough to escape pressure, which he had to do often in his final season at Carolina.

In Washington, he’s viewed as a development player. Rivera said he phoned Wentz to let him know they’d be taking a quarterback and assure him he was a player-in-learning. Rivera also made it clear that Heinicke would remain the backup.

But Washington believes it found a potentially immediate contributor elsewhere.

Butler, a versatile defensive back out of Louisiana, is in the mix for the “Buffalo” nickel role, a vital position in Washington’s defense. With speed (he ran a 4.36 40) and a knack for big hits, Butler can play nickel as well as safety. He’s also a noted gunner on special teams.

“A guy that we feel strongly about is Percy,” Rivera said. “He’s a young man that has a very good skill set, and we also have some guys that are on our current roster that have played that position and have played it well for us. So, Percy just adds to the mix, and we can do some things with the right personnel on the field.”

The most intriguing player to Rivera, however, is Turner, the 6-foot-6, 249-pound tight end out of Nevada. Turner, like many of Washington’s tight ends the past couple of years, is relatively new at the position, having played his first two seasons in college at wide receiver. But with his size and catch radius, Rivera believes he can be a valuable addition to their offense, especially with Wentz, who has targeted tight ends at the second-highest rate among quarterbacks since 2017 at 31.1 percent.

“He’s a dynamic pass-catcher,” Rivera said. “He’s played in a spread-style offense, he’s a big target, has a tremendous catch radius, runs good routes and knows how to separate at the right time. It’s going to be very intriguing to watch the growth and development of these players from this point until we get to the season.”

Washington added more versatility in Paul, a 6-4, 323-pound offensive lineman out of Tulsa who has played both guard spots and both tackle spots. The Commanders have stressed position flexibility across the board, but especially on their line.

Holmes rounds out the Commanders draft class as yet another player with extensive experience; the former Oklahoma State corner spent four years at Missouri and then two with the Cowboys.

