D.C. United regresses on the road, gets rolled by Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew, D.C. United’s Julian Gressel released his frustration over his failure to keep the ball in play — and his team’s plight on this spring night — by side-kicking the corner flag. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight United’s discontent was rooted in different shortcomings in each half. Before intermission, there were two goals conceded in a 15-minute span. After the break, a pulse of optimism was extinguished by wasted opportunities and near-misses.

And any hope of a late uprising was doused in the 75th minute by Darlington Nagbe’s sensational volley from distance.

A week after Chad Ashton replaced Hernán Losada as coach, Taxi Fountas made a memorable first start and the team earned a comeback victory over New England, United reverted to old ways and fell hard before 19,402 at Lower.com Field.

United (3-5-0) lost for the fifth time in six matches, while the Crew (3-3-3) ended a five-game winless streak.

Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne Jr. scored in the first half before Nagbe’s thunderbolt secured three points and dropped United back into last place in the 14-team Eastern Conference.

It was a disappointing response after last weekend’s emotional triumph and laid bare United’s defects as the front office weighs roster moves before the transfer and trade deadline closes Wednesday and reopens with greater options this summer.

Both teams threatened in the first 20 minutes. After Etienne squandered an eight-yard bid, set up by Steven Moreira’s cross, United’s Ola Kamara met Edison Flores’s through ball in stride but hit the right post.

The Crew went ahead in the 28th minute on Santos’s roaring bid from just outside the penalty area. With goalkeeper Jon Kempin protecting the near side behind the defensive wall, Santos found a corridor at the other end and left Kempin with no chance.

In the 40th, Crew goalkeeper Elon Room surged out of the box to head Chris Durkin’s long ball. From 40 yards, Kamara was in position to chip it over the out-of-position keeper but failed to control the ball.

Columbus extended the lead before intermission. Etienne, a former University of Virginia Cavalier, got behind Gressel and chested down Josh Williams’s long ball before beating Kempin with an angled, 12-yard shot to the lower far corner.

Changes came 15 minutes into the second half, when Michael Estrada replaced Kamara and rookie Sofiane Djeffal took Durkin’s spot.

United came to life. Djeffal connected with Brad Smith for a cross to Russell Canouse, whose close-in bid was stuffed by Room. Gressel sent a clear six-yarder soaring into the night and Fountas narrowly missed from 25 yards.

Nagbe then one-timed a failed clearance with power and accuracy from 25 yards, a one-hop shot through traffic that beat Kempin to the far corner.

Consistent with the way things had gone all night, Gressel’s attempt from close range amid chaos in the box was blocked by Santos and United was blanked for the third time.

D.C. will host the Houston Dynamo (3-3-3) on Saturday.

What else to know about the match:

Six injuries

Forward Nigel Robertha was unavailable after entering concussion protocol following last weekend’s match. Five others remained sidelined: goalkeeper Bill Hamid (hamstring), defenders Andy Najar (hamstring) and Chris Odoi-Atsem (ankle), midfielder Moses Nyeman (thigh) and forward Adrien Perez (foot).

To help fill the void, Loudoun United goalkeeper Luis Zamudio and attacker Kimarni Smith, a D.C. player whose typically with Loudoun, were called into the first team.

Two lineup changes

Ashton made two lineup changes, awarding defender Tony Alfaro with his first start of the regular season and reinstating Kamara after he served a red-card suspension. They replaced Donovan Pines and Estrada, respectively.

Loudoun loses fifth in row

In Leesburg, D.C. defenders Jacob Greene and Gaoussou Samaké played 90 minutes in second-division Loudoun United’s 3-1 defeat to El Paso, its fifth consecutive defeat. D.C. homegrown midfielder Jeremy Garay entered at the start of the second half.

