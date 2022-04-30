Titans select Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo in fourth round of NFL draft

What you need to read about college football

Scores | Rankings | Standings | Stats

USC’s fever dream: At the Trojans’ spring game, minds long addled with college football might struggle to remember where all of the players and coaches used to be.

Season wrap-up: College football can’t ruin the magic of college football, no matter how hard it tries.

Bulldogs win it all: With a dominant late burst, Georgia dethrones Alabama for its first national title since 1980.

Barry Svrluga: Kirby Smart finally vanquished Nick Saban, and now college football feels different.

John Feinstein: Don’t underestimate Deion Sanders — and don’t take your eyes off him.