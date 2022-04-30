Nats can’t hold Giants for a second straight day, fall on the road

Placeholder while article actions load

Josh Rogers threw the pitches he needed to escape a bases-loaded jam Saturday afternoon at Oracle Park. A slider away from the left-handed Brandon Crawford induced a soft flyball to shallow left. A four-seamer away from the right-handed Thairo Estrada got a grounder to shortstop to Alcides Escobar, ripe for an inning-ending double play.

But the Washington Nationals couldn’t turn one on the speedy Estrada, who beat César Hernández’s off-line throw to first, brought in a run in and extended the San Francisco Giants’ rally in the fifth. Their next batter, pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubon, slapped a single through the left side that scored Darin Ruf.

The sequence pushed the Giants to a 9-3 win over the Nationals (7-16) at Oracle Park. Both earned runs were tacked onto a messy line for rookie starter Joan Adon.

Adon, 23, recorded 12 outs on 86 pitches in his second outing of the season against the Giants (14-7). Halting his efficiency were three walks, two hit batters and four hits — three singles and a double. Early, he was able to limit damage with five strikeouts and a sharp fastball. Two of those singles, though, came at the wrong time.

Tasked with holding a 2-2 tie in the fifth, Luis Gonzalaz beat Adon for the first single and Ruf collected the second. Then Adon walked Wilmer Flores, loading the bases with no outs, and Manager Dave Martinez hooked him for Rogers, converted to a reliever only this month. Martinez initially described Rogers as a multi-inning option when a starter failed to go deep, as Nationals’ pitchers too often have this season. A high-leverage situation, however, did not seem part of the immediate plans.

After Dubon smacked that single off Rogers, Martinez tapped veteran righty Erasmo Ramírez — who, like Rogers, did not make the team out of spring training — to finish the frame. And after Ramírez did, and once Victor Robles pulled the Nationals within a run on an RBI single off Giants starter Logan Webb, Jason Vosler opened the sixth by taking Ramírez deep into McCovey Cove. Nine-hole hitter Curt Casali followed with a single.

Kyle Finnegan replaced Ramírez and the Giants scored three more runs in the sixth. Finnegan walked the first batter he faced, yielded two singles and got Flores to bounce into a double play. But the next groundball to short, a play that should have gotten him out of the inning, resulted in a throwing error for Alcides Escobar and Crawford racing home. Crawford was in scoring position after stealing second, timing Finnegan’s delivery so he was at least three steps to second before it began.

Washington’s bullpen isn’t deep enough, or healthy enough, to use tested arms in big spots early and late. The Giants’ six runs across the fifth and sixth were a loud example of that. So were needing five pitchers — Adon, Rogers, Ramírez, Finnegan and Andrés Machado — to record the six outs.

Was the seventh inning any better for the Nationals? Not really. Another play on the run led to another throwing error for Escobar. Luke Williams, who had reached with no outs, then moved up on a wild pitch from Machado. Then he moved up to third when Machado chucked away a pickoff attempt at second, setting up Vosler to plate Williams with a sacrifice fly.

What did the offense do after scoring 14 runs Friday night? Had a lot of hits, 11 in total, just didn’t cash in on enough of them. The biggest missed opportunity was leadoff man Hernández grounding into a double play with one out and the bases loaded in the fourth. Otherwise, Robles was a bright spot again, going for two singles and a walk against Webb, who was on the wrong end of all of the Nationals’ hits Saturday). The center fielder has reached in seven of his nine plate appearances in the series.

How did top prospect Cade Cavalli look in Rochester on Saturday? On one hand, Cavalli logged 5⅓ innings and did not allow a hit, an impressive feat at any level. But on the other, he struck out just one batter, walked three and threw only 41 of his 81 pitches for strikes. No hits for the Syracuse Mets showed his obvious promise. The latter stats, though, underlined what the Nationals want Cavalli to improve on with the Class AAA Red Wings. They are looking for the 23-year-old to throw more strikes and trust his off-speed pitches in the zone more.

This was Cavalli’s fourth start after he took a 10-day break between the second and third. From here, the righty’s expected to stay on a normal schedule of starting every five games.

