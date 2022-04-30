Nationals’ offense awakens with authority in rout of Giants to end skid

Placeholder while article actions load

After a week of subpar offensive performances at home, the Washington Nationals broke out at the plate Friday for a 14-4 win at Oracle Park to kick off their 10-game west coast road trip. The victory also snapped an eight-game losing streak. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The team recorded a season-high 22 hits, seven Nationals recorded multi-hit games and eight players drove in at least one run Friday. But perhaps no one performed better at the plate than Victor Robles, who led the team in RBI (3) and was one of three Nationals with four hits, joining Josh Bell (4 for 6) and Maikel Franco (4 for 6).

The Nationals and Giants have recent familiarity with each other — San Francisco swept Washington in a three-game series last week. Alex Wood outpitched Aaron Sanchez as the Giants picked up a 5-2 win last Saturday, but with the same pitching matchup Friday, the Nationals made the proper adjustments the second time around and kept their strong at-bats rolling against the Giants’ bullpen.

Juan Soto offered a preview of the offensive fireworks to come in the top of the first with a 108.3 mph rope off Wood into the Giants’ bullpen for his fourth home run of the season — all solo shots.

Washington scored four more runs over the next two innings, a result of timely hits from the back half of their lineup that collectively has struggled this season. Robles and Alcides Escobar both recorded two-out RBI singles in the second inning to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead.

When the Giants scored two runs in the second inning via a Jason Vosler home run, Franco responded with an RBI double and Lane Thomas legged out an infield RBI single in the top of the third to push the Nationals’ advantage back to three. By the end of the third, Washington had scored more runs (5) than it had in any of its previous nine games.

The lead was more than enough for Sanchez, who was making his second start of the season against his former team. Sanchez surrendered home runs to Austin Slater and Vosler early but was relatively steady, scattering six hits over five innings and allowing one more run on a Luis González sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

The Giants reduced the Nationals’ lead to 5-3 before Washington started a scoring barrage in the top of the sixth. César Hernández singled to drive in Robles, Soto crushed a ball off the brick wall in right field to drive in a teammate for the first time all year and Nelson Cruz and Bell each added an RBI later in the inning to swell the Nationals’ lead to 9-3. Two innings later, Washington batted around and scored five more runs including four with two outs in the frame.

Friday’s game was a positive step for the bottom three hitters in the Nationals’ lineup — Thomas, Robles and Escobar. Thomas had two hits, Escobar had three after taking time out to work on his swing, but Robles had the best night of them all. Robles’s two-out RBI double in the eighth was his final hit of the game and increased his batting average from .152 to .216 in one night.

The Nationals entered with a team batting average of .218 with runners in scoring position, 22nd in the majors, but finished 11-for-23 on Friday..

