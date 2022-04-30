Placeholder while article actions load

NHL teams headed into the final weekend of the regular season averaging a hefty 3.14 goals per game, the highest average in 26 years. Four players scored at least 50 goals, including Toronto’s Auston Matthews, the first player to hit the 60-goal plateau since Steven Stamkos in 2012. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight How to explain all the goal horns and flashing lights? The surge is not driven by power-play goals, although the average NHL power play was scoring 20.6 percent of the time entering the weekend, a success rate higher than any posted in more than three decades. But the number of power-play opportunities — 2.9 per team per game — is as low as it has been in NHL history, effectively neutralizing any benefit from the boosted power-play success rate. The average number of power-play goals per game has remained relatively flat for the past decade, oscillating between 0.57 and 0.61 per team per game. This season fits right in, with teams averaging 0.60 power-play goals.

Instead, it appears increased skill across the board, better utilization of players and an improved awareness of the high-danger areas for scoring chances have driven the spike.

The expected goal rate per 60 minutes at even strength is the highest it has been since the metric was first tracked in 2007-08. Expected goal rate takes into account shot quality and quantity, suggesting that teams are learning the value of high-danger areas such as the slot and the crease. Shots on net originating in the slot or the crease combined with those off rebounds are higher than in the recent past.

Defensemen also have been more active in the offensive zone. Three blue-liners entered Saturday’s games on track to play at least half the season while averaging at least a point per game: Victor Hedman, Roman Josi and Cale Makar. It’s the first time there have been this many defensemen at or beyond a point per game in a season since 1995-96, when Hall of Famers Ray Bourque, Brian Leetch and Sergei Zubov hit the mark. There also were 64 defensemen with at least 30 points, the most in league history.

As exciting as this has been, don’t expect the increased scoring to carry over to the Stanley Cup playoffs. The goaltending among the teams not qualifying for the playoffs, collectively, was below average. Take the weaker netminders away, and goal scoring should decline.

The bottom eight teams in save percentage didn’t qualify for the postseason, and just two of the top eight teams will miss the playoffs. Teams eliminated from contention had an average rank of 22nd in save percentage, while teams that will compete for the Stanley Cup had an average rank of 11th.

As a group, the goalies watching the playoffs from home produced a combined .912 save percentage at even strength. The combined save percentage of playoff teams is .920. That’s a huge difference — the same as the difference between the 12th- and 24th-best team this season.

How these goalies performed during the penalty kill also offers a stark contrast. Non-playoff qualifiers averaged a save rate of .859 against opposing power plays, while playoff goalies produced a save percentage of .871.

Furthermore, with few exceptions, goal scoring declines annually when the playoffs begin. Since the league emerged from the lockout in 2005, there have been just three postseasons in which goals per game increased in the playoffs: 2010, 2011 and 2014. Every other year saw a decline once the regular season ended, averaging around 7 percent. A 7 percent decline this season would equal 2.9 goals per game.

One matchup might be particularly low-scoring. The New York Rangers, with Igor Shesterkin in net, will square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins and goaltender Tristan Jarry in the opening round. Shesterkin led the league in save percentage (.935) and saved 45 more goals than an average netminder would have been expected to this season. Jarry ranked seventh in save percentage (.919) and stopped 21 more goals than expected — but has been sidelined with a lower-body injury. The teams played four times and averaged 3.8 goals per contest, barely half the league average.

That series might be the extreme. But fans who relished this year’s scoring outburst should temper their expectations now that the second season is near.

