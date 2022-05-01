Arizona State’s Jay Heath comes home to play for Georgetown

Jay Heath, Arizona State’s No. 2 scorer last season and a native of Washington, D.C., is transferring to Georgetown, the schools announced Saturday.
Another one! Welcome to the Hilltop, Jay Heath! #HOYASAXA | @TheRealJayHeath https://t.co/LwEoAKJ0Bs— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) April 30, 2022
Heath “adds versatility and scoring,” Coach Patrick Ewing said in a statement released by the school. “His experience and toughness will make him a key part of our team next season.”
Heath scored in double digits five times over ASU’s final seven games, including a season-best 20 points against Utah on Feb. 26. His three-pointer in overtime beat Oregon 69-67 on Dec. 5 in Eugene. He scored 14 points in that game, including 4 of 6 three-point attempts.
“Georgetown was the right fit for me. More than anything, I wanted to get back home to DC and Georgetown and the coaching staff gave me the opportunity to do that,” Heath said in Georgetown’s statement. “I’m part of a close family and it means a lot to me that I can see them more and be closer to my support system.”
Heath helped lead his 33-9 high school to an undefeated record in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association in 2018 and a victory over Theodore Roosevelt for the league championship. The team also won the DCSAA title. Heath had transferred from Bishop O’Connell before his senior season.
