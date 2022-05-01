The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Arizona State’s Jay Heath comes home to play for Georgetown

By Cindy Boren
Today at 10:11 a.m. EDT
Jay Heath (right, in a 2018 high school game) is returning to his hometown to play for Georgetown. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
Jay Heath, Arizona State’s No. 2 scorer last season and a native of Washington, D.C., is transferring to Georgetown, the schools announced Saturday.

A 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 10.6 points per game, Heath played one season for the Sun Devils after spending his first two years at Boston College. Heath played the last two years of his high school career at Woodrow Wilson High School (which has been renamed Jackson-Reed High School).

Heath “adds versatility and scoring,” Coach Patrick Ewing said in a statement released by the school. “His experience and toughness will make him a key part of our team next season.”

Heath scored in double digits five times over ASU’s final seven games, including a season-best 20 points against Utah on Feb. 26. His three-pointer in overtime beat Oregon 69-67 on Dec. 5 in Eugene. He scored 14 points in that game, including 4 of 6 three-point attempts.

“Georgetown was the right fit for me. More than anything, I wanted to get back home to DC and Georgetown and the coaching staff gave me the opportunity to do that,” Heath said in Georgetown’s statement. “I’m part of a close family and it means a lot to me that I can see them more and be closer to my support system.”

Heath helped lead his 33-9 high school to an undefeated record in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association in 2018 and a victory over Theodore Roosevelt for the league championship. The team also won the DCSAA title. Heath had transferred from Bishop O’Connell before his senior season.

