Nationals find good vibes by the bay, score an 11-5 win over the Giants

For the most part, save a dismal bottom of the seventh, it was a hard-to-pick-the-best-moment sort of Sunday for the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park. That it delivered a series win over the San Francisco Giants made it that much better. And that the Nationals did this after reaching the West Coast on an eight-game losing streak, banged-up and punchless on offense?

Let’s just say the weekend was needed.

Those moments came quickly in an 11-5 win for Washington (8-16). There was Josiah Gray holding the Giants (14-8) hitless in the first, second, third and fourth, then yielding a hit with two down in the fifth and leaving the bases loaded with a strikeout of Darin Ruf, punctuated by a fist clench and a scream. Gray then settled to pitch a one-two-three sixth, finishing at no runs, one hit, four walks and three strikeouts on 93 pitches.

His afternoon ended with a long hug and a chat with Manager Dave Martinez near the dugout steps. Now imagine what could happen if Gray smooths out the one inning per start when his command slips. On Sunday, that was throwing 23 pitches and issuing back-to-back two-out walks in the fifth. He escaped the jam by getting Ruf to whiff on a sharp slider.

“After not making my pitches the whole inning, being able to make that pitch to that kind of hitter, it’s huge,” Gray told reporters in San Francisco when asked to describe his feelings after retiring Ruf. “It’s just like an exclaim for joy and raw emotion. There’s nothing like it.”

Five innings prior, before anyone entertained the possibility of a no-hitter, there was Lucius Fox capping a five-run rally with his first career hit — a slow-rolling, shift-beating dribbler that brought one big sigh of relief. Fox was 0 for 20 until he beat out an off-balance throw from Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. In the sixth, he used his speed for another infield hit, went first to third on Juan Soto’s single and scored on a wild pitch that didn’t trickle far from catcher Joey Bart.

Earlier in the first, there were César Hernández and Soto taxing starter Alex Cobb with back-to-back singles to start the day; Yadiel Hernandez driving in two with a hit through the middle; and Victor Robles preceding Fox’s at-bat with a seven-pitch walk against Cobb, who managed just two outs. Robles reached in 10 of his 14 plate appearances in the series, adding a bunt single in the third and an RBI knock in the seventh. Soto had three singles, three runs and a steal in the finale.

And in the bottom of the first, as Gray eased into his gem, third baseman Maikel Franco backhanded a chopper and made a leaping throw from deep in the hole. His momentum took him well into foul territory. His throw, though, was on line and beat Wilmer Flores by a few steps. First baseman Josh Bell held the ball for a second or two, appearing like a statue in the bay breeze, as if he couldn’t believe the play.

The Nationals’ defense has mostly been a hindrance. But Sunday, if only for a few hours — and certainly before a bullpen lapse in the seventh, when three relievers recorded three outs — all vibes were right and good.

“Hey, nice play,” Martinez told reporters of what he said to Franco. “You need a little work on your Michael Jackson steps there at the end.”

What happened in that suboptimal seventh? The Giants scored all five of their runs and sent 10 batters to the plate. Victor Arano faced five batters: single for Thairo Estrada, single for Jason Vosler, strikeout of Jason Krizan, walk for Bart and RBI single for Luis Gonzalez. Kyle Finnegan entered and walked Ruf to force home a run and got Flores to bounce into a fielder’s choice that could have been a double play with a sharper feed (from Fox) and turn (by Hernández) at second. Then Finnegan walked Brandon Crawford to load the bases again and Martinez called in Steve Cishek.

Martinez told reporters afterward that Finnegan had a cut on one of his fingers, perhaps contributing to his lack of command. Before escaping the mess, and before notching a clean eighth, Cishek was beaten by Mike Ford for a two-run single. Yadiel Hernandez erased most of the damage with a three-run double in the next half. That gave Hernandez a career-high five RBI.

Why does Ford’s name sound familiar? Ford, who started at first base for the Giants, was claimed off waivers by the Nationals in August, then non-tendered in November. He played in 29 games for Class AAA Rochester and never appeared in the majors for Washington. The Giants acquired him from Seattle on Saturday to patch a roster dealing with coronavirus absences. Ford went 0 for 3 against Gray before slapping Cishek’s fastball to right in the seventh.

When will Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross start facing hitters? That’s scheduled for Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Fla., Martinez told reporters. Strasburg, recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer, and Ross, rehabbing after having a bone spur removed from his elbow in March, have fallen on similar rehab schedules. Seeing hitters in live batting practice typically comes before throwing an inning or two in a simulated or low-level minor league game.

