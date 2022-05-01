Rafael Nadal calls Wimbledon ban of Russian, Belarusian players ‘unfair’

Placeholder while article actions load

The decision has been unpopular with tennis players’ governing bodies and has created uncertainty around the sport’s biggest tournaments. The French Open, the second Grand Slam of 2022, begins May 22 and initial reports indicate that players may be allowed to play under a neutral flag, as they have done at the Association of Tennis Professionals and Women’s Tennis Association events since Russia’s invasion began.

The ATP, which governs the men’s side, and the WTA do not support the ban, which will affect a handful of players, none more prominent than Daniil Medvedev, the 26-year-old Russian who lost last year in Wimbledon’s fourth round. Medvedev, ranked second in the world, won the 2021 U.S. Open and was a finalist at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022. Russia’s Andrey Rublev, 24, is ranked eighth in the world.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the world’s fourth-ranked player, was a Wimbledon and U.S. Open semifinalist last year. Other women affected include Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the world’s 15th-ranked women’s player, who has called for an end to the war, and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Azarenka, who is ranked 18th and is a former world No. 1, has won the Australian Open twice.

Elina Svitolina, a Ukrainian player ranked 20th in the world, pledged to donate her winnings in last month’s Monterrey Open to the Ukrainian army, and she supports allowing athletes who are against the invasion to play.

Neither the ATP nor the WTA has taken action, but they could possibly remove ranking points from Wimbledon, which begins June 27.

“The 2,000 points, whenever we go to the Grand Slams, they are really important and we have to go to those tournaments. So we will have to see the measures that we take,” said Nadal, who is a member of the ATP Player Council.

“At the end of the day, what happens in our game, it doesn’t have any importance when we can see so many people dying and suffering and seeing the bad situation they are having in Ukraine.”

Djokovic reiterated Sunday that he has not changed his position, telling reporters, “I still stand by my position that I don’t support the decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right.”

Last week, two All England Club officials defended the “intensely tough and agonizing decision” to bar players from Russia and Belarus. Citing the club’s “responsibility to play our part in limiting the possibility of Wimbledon being used to justify the harm being done to others by the Russian regime,” Chief Executive Sally Bolton said (via the Associated Press), “we believe that this decision is the only viable option for Wimbledon.”

As for his physical condition, Nadal, who has 21 Grand Slam singles titles to 20 for Djokovic and the injured Roger Federer, says he feels good, although he is behind in preparing for the French Open, which he has won 13 times.

